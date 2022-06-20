Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver's (EASL) International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022 through the presentation of new XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data that was selected for inclusion in the program. ILC 2022 is being held virtually and in-person in London, United Kingdom from June 22-26, 2022 . The data will be presented in the Cirrhosis and its complications session on Saturday, June 25, 2022 .

"As a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in hepatology, Salix continues to invest in research and development to address the scientific and clinical unmet needs in liver disease. We continue our close collaboration with the medical community to advance treatment of life-threatening conditions such as overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE), improve standard of care and quality of life of liver patients. To this end, the work to be presented at EASL highlights the fact that early identification and management of OHE precipitating factors is an important component of an overall disease management strategy to reduce the risk of OHE recurrence and HE-related hospitalizations," said Tage Ramakrishna , M.D., chief medical officer and president of Research & Development, Bausch Health.

The research to be featured at ILC 2022 and available via the meeting's online platform is as follows:

XIFAXAN

  • Bajaj, Jasmohan S. et al. "Identification of overt hepatic encephalopathy precipitating factors: a pooled analysis of 3 clinical trials of rifaximin plus lactulose" Poster #SAT517

About XIFAXAN
XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets are indicated for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence in adults and for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • XIFAXAN is contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to rifaximin, rifamycin antimicrobial agents, or any of the components in XIFAXAN. Hypersensitivity reactions have included exfoliative dermatitis, angioneurotic edema, and anaphylaxis.
  • Clostridium difficile -associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents, including XIFAXAN, and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. If CDAD is suspected or confirmed, ongoing antibiotic use not directed against C. difficile may need to be discontinued.
  • There is an increased systemic exposure in patients with severe (Child-Pugh Class C) hepatic impairment. Caution should be exercised when administering XIFAXAN to these patients.
  • Caution should be exercised when concomitant use of XIFAXAN and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and/or OATPs inhibitors is needed. Concomitant administration of cyclosporine, an inhibitor of P-gp and OATPs, significantly increased the systemic exposure of rifaximin. In patients with hepatic impairment, a potential additive effect of reduced metabolism and concomitant P-gp inhibitors may further increase the systemic exposure to rifaximin.
  • In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions for XIFAXAN were:
    • HE (≥10%): Peripheral edema (15%), nausea (14%), dizziness (13%), fatigue (12%), and ascites (11%)
    • IBS-D (≥2%): Nausea (3%), ALT increased (2%)
  • INR changes have been reported in patients receiving rifaximin and warfarin concomitantly. Monitor INR and prothrombin time. Dose adjustment of warfarin may be required.
  • XIFAXAN may cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Salix Pharmaceuticals at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch .

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey . For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s (Bausch Health) most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration, and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

The XIFAXAN 550 mg product and the XIFAXAN trademark are licensed by Alfasigma S.p.A. to Salix Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates.
©2022 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.
SAL.0083.USA.22

Investor Contact:

Christina Cheng
christina.cheng@bauschhealth.com
(514) 856-3855
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:

Lainie Keller
lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com
(908) 927-1198

Gianna Scalera
Gianna.Scalera@salix.com
908-541-2110

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-to-share-new-data-from-xifaxan-rifaximin-clinical-research-at-easls-international-liver-congress-2022-301570834.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC

Bausch Health Provides Update on Solta Medical

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced an update on its previously stated plan to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its Solta Medical business ("Solta"). Solta is a leading global provider in medical aesthetics with innovative and effective skin rejuvenation and body contouring solutions, including the Thermage ® RF systems, Fraxel ® laser, Clear + Brilliant ® laser and VASER ® ultrasonic systems.

Solta attracted significant investor interest during the IPO process. However, in light of challenging market conditions and other factors, the Company is suspending its plans for the IPO of Solta. Bausch Health believes that the interests of the Company's stakeholders are best served in the near-term by focusing on driving Solta's revenue, profits and cash flow while also achieving key operational and regulatory milestones. For now, Solta will remain as part of Bausch Health and continue to contribute to the deleveraging of the Company's balance sheet. The Company will revisit alternative paths for Solta in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Declares 394th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share.

This marks the 394 th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces Voting Results From Its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2022 (the " Meeting ") in Lafayette, Louisiana. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 25,092,560, representing 63.86% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company.

Election of Directors

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Releases 2021 Health for Humanity Report Highlighting Performance on ESG Priorities and Progress Against Public Commitments

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today published its 2021 Health for Humanity Report which shares progress against its purpose-driven Health for Humanity 2025 Goals and serves as its annual disclosure on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. In year one, we have exceeded one Health for Humanity 2025 Goal and are on track to deliver against the remaining 20 goals.

"Events from the past two years have only reinforced our understanding of the critical importance of good health," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "During these extraordinary times, we held tight to our values, kept patients at the center of everything we do and never lost sight of Our Purpose to advance health. Driven by our Health for Humanity 2025 Goals, our 144,000 employees helped to improve health outcomes for patients and healthcare providers; to nurture a culture that embraces diversity, promotes equity and fosters inclusion; and to strengthen the communities in which we live and work."

In 2021, we continued to focus on solving challenging global health issues that align with our ESG strategic priorities. Built on a foundation of accountability and innovation, these strategic priorities – championing global health equity, empowering our employees and advancing environmental health – guided how we worked to create value for the stakeholders we serve. Highlights from the 2021 Report include:

Championing global health equity

We fostered better health for people, communities and the planet, improving access and affordability around the world:

  • Continued our long-standing commitment to address diseases that disproportionately impact some of the world's most underserved communities, including tuberculosis and HIV, and to apply our expertise and partnering power to expand global equitable access to our company's portfolio of medicines and health technologies
  • Donated > 2 billion doses of VERMOX since 2006 to facilitate treatment of intestinal worms
  • Provided 731,000 nurses, midwives and community health workers with skills, tools and growth opportunities*
  • Invested in culturally competent community care models to close racial health gaps, reaching 159,000 healthcare professionals and researchers in the U.S. as part of Our Race to Health Equity platform, a $100 million five-year U.S. commitment to help eradicate racial and social injustice as a public health threat*
  • Supported 3,200 fistula repair surgeries through suture donations in 17 countries

Empowering our employees

We cultivated a workforce that is healthy, inspired and reflective of those we serve:

  • Refreshed our Enterprise diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and increased global representation of women and ethnic, racially diverse employees at all levels of our business while reinforcing a culture of inclusion and belonging
  • Recommended as a great place to work by 87% of employees

Advancing environmental health

We protected environmental health and the resilience of our business:

  • Reduced global CO 2 e emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 34% since 2016
  • Signed the Race to Zero/Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045

Accountability & innovation

We are committed to science and data-driven decision making, compliance, integrity and responsible business practices across the value chain:

  • Spent $5.22 billion with small and diverse suppliers, exceeding our Health for Humanity 2025 Goal in year one
  • Increased our R&D spend to $14.7 billion , the highest annual spend in our recent history

Reporting Frameworks and Standards

  • The 2021 Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option, and we report our performance against GRI's Culture of Health for Business (COH4B) framework.
  • The 2021 Report includes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index, providing disclosures against relevant SASB Standards and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), building on Johnson & Johnson's responses to the CDP climate questionnaire in previous years.
  • New in the 2021 Report, we've added Norges Bank Investment Management and Basel Institute on Governance's "Measuring effectiveness of anti-corruption programmes" reporting framework, augmenting disclosures against this set of 17 indicators.
  • The 2021 Report also serves as our annual United Nations Global Compact Communication on Progress.

"As the most broadly based healthcare company, our commitment to creating a healthier society is foundational to our business," said Joseph J. Wolk , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "How we deliver meaningful impact to human health is correlated with generating long-term business results, which are complementary to ESG actions that create accountability and value."

Johnson & Johnson will hold an ESG Investor Update Webcast featuring Joaquin Duato ; Joseph J. Wolk ; Peter Fasolo , Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Johnson & Johnson; three members of the Johnson & Johnson Board of Directors and leaders from across the Enterprise on June 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to outline its progress and performance related to its ESG strategy, including highlights from the 2021 Report. Investors and other interested parties can pre-register for the webcast by visiting: https://investor.jnj.com/esg-update .

* Funded in part by the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, a registered charity and a company limited by guarantee, and by the Corporation and operating companies across the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. The Foundation operates worldwide as Johnson & Johnson Foundation US (founded 1953) and Johnson & Johnson Foundation Scotland (founded 2007).

Johnson & Johnson Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

At Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), we're driven by Our Purpose to change the trajectory of health for humanity. Our ESG strategy focuses our efforts on the areas where we are uniquely positioned to achieve the greatest impact – championing global health equity, empowering our employees and advancing environmental health – and builds on a foundation of accountability and innovation. We create long-term value by helping to achieve better health outcomes for patients and healthcare providers, foster rewarding opportunities for our employees and suppliers, protect and strengthen the communities in which we live and work, and provide profitable, sustainable growth for investors. Our Health for Humanity 2025 Goals align to our ESG strategy, support 11 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are how we hold ourselves publicly accountable. Read more about our progress in our Health for Humanity Report .

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com . Follow us at @JNJNews .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global healthcare reforms; trends toward healthcare cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the healthcare industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022 , including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-releases-2021-health-for-humanity-report-highlighting-performance-on-esg-priorities-and-progress-against-public-commitments-301563567.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight to Present at the 2022 BIO International Convention in San Diego

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Amal Khouri, Chief Business Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2022 BIO International Convention on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:45 pm Pacific Time.

Knight's Business Development team will also be participating in BIO's One-on-One Partnering™ which facilitates meetings with senior biotech executives, business development leaders, and investors from premier firms around the globe.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SCIEX Launches the New Cornerstone of Software Ecosystem - SCIEX OS 3.0

Features include Zeno SWATH DIA, stMRM, an integrated central console and accessibility across 9 languages

At ASMS 2022, SCIEX , a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and a company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), launches SCIEX OS software v3.0, a software ecosystem built on accessibility, connectivity and integration. With this launch, SCIEX OS software powers mass spectrometers across the SCIEX portfolio and enables the SCIEX ecosystem to deliver better quality data, boosted workflow efficiencies and comprehensive auditing advancements.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×