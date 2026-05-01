Salesforce Provides Fiscal 2027 Disaggregated Revenue Reporting Update

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today released an investor presentation detailing updates to its disaggregated revenue reporting structure for fiscal year 2027. In the Agentic Enterprise, how we develop, sell, serve, and engage customers is being transformed by agents. Today, the cases on help.salesforce.com are resolved by agents and humans, and this is the future of every customer interaction. As this extends across the enterprise, our data and platform foundation is more critical than ever, powering every agent, app, and workflow. Reflecting the evolution of its product architecture to deliver the Agentic Enterprise, with Agentforce deeply embedded across every application powered by our Data 360 platform, Salesforce is updating its revenue disclosures to two primary categories: Agentforce Apps and Data 360, Platform & Other. To ensure year-over-year comparability, the company is providing recast disaggregated revenue for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

A copy of the presentation is available at www.salesforce.com/investor .

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Valmik Desai
Salesforce
Investor Relations
investor@salesforce.com

Kalynn Sharum
Salesforce
Public Relations
pr@salesforce.com

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