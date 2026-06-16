Spartan Metals Discovers Two New Tungsten-Silver Veins at Tungstonia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce the discovery of two new tungsten-silver veins at its Tungstonia Claims within its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada.
Highlights:
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Two new at surface quartz-huebnerite veins discovered by backpack core drill sampling approximately 1 kilometer (km) away from Vein 1, which was the primary production vein at the past-producing Tungstonia Mine
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Tungsten-silver mineralization is identical to mineralization within Veins 1 through 5 at the Tungstonia Mine (Figure 1)
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Total of 7 tungsten-silver veins now confirmed including the new Spartan A and Spartan B veins
Table 1 Backpack drill core assay results for Spartan A and Spartan B Veins.
|
Vein ID
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
WO3%
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Spartan A
|
STS-26-004
|0
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
0.26
|
9.51
|
1.3
|
1.5
|
0.2
|
0.23
|
55.96
|
Spartan B
|
STS-26-005
|0
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
0.57
|
9.16
Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, stated: "The discovery of additional vein systems at the Tungstonia Claims represents an encouraging development for our exploration team and continues to reinforce our belief that Eagle Project could potentially host a larger mineralizing system. The presence of multiple vein structures across a broad area supports our geological model, confirms our rock chip and soils data, and highlights the potential scale and expansion of the known mineralized footprint.
Mr. Marsh continued, "What is particularly exciting is that these newly identified tungsten-silver veins demonstrate that the mineralization extends beyond the areas historically recognized on the property. Additionally, based on these results and those from our previous programs, we are enthusiastic that silver, which wasn't report in historic production with the tungsten, continues to be consistent in our sampling because we believe it has the potential to add significant value to the project at current prices. As we continue our systematic exploration program, we will focus on understanding the extent, continuity, and relationship of these veins and associated mineralization across the project area. We look forward to advancing our exploration efforts and evaluating the broader district-scale potential of the Eagle Project."
The discoveries, part of the exploration program announced on May 21, 2026, were confirmed utilizing a portable backpack diamond core drill with a 36.4-millimeter (mm) diameter core. The backpack drill is intended to rapidly evaluate potential veins and proposed drill locations prior to mobilization of larger diamond core drills. Figure 1 shows the location of two backpack drillholes STS-26-004 (Figure 2) and STS-26-005 (Figure 3). The vertical holes were located near potential vein locations interpreted from Spartan's 2025 surface exploration programs and collared in greisen altered granite. True thicknesses/widths of mineralization are unknown as further definition is required to define the vein orientations.
The drill results validate the presence of previously interpreted but unconfirmed veins at the Tungstonia claims and illustrate the potential for continued district scale discovery at the Eagle Project. The assay results are consistent with previously reported production grades at the Tungstonia and Yellow Jacket Mines of 0.6-0.9% WO3(1) and 1.12% WO3(2), respectively, which further illustrates the tungsten potential at the Eagle Project.
Figure 1 Tungstonia claim block showing 2024 and 2025 tungsten rock chip with 2025 soil results shown as heat map contours. 2026 backpack drilling program locations shown in green. Newly discovered Spartan-A and Spartan-B veins are approximately 1 km west of Vein 1.Silver values have been rounded for cleaner visualization.
Figure 2 Sample from core hole TS-26-004. This hole was collared approximately 850 meters (m) west-northwest of the southern extension of Vein 1 and approximately 2 km south-southwest of the Tungstonia Mine and drilled to a depth of approximately 1.52 m. Quartz with huebnerite was encountered from surface and exhibited similar characteristics to the mineralization observed in Vein 1 near the Tungstonia Mine. Huebnerite crystals were approximately 1-2 centimeters (cm) in size (circled in white).
Figure 3 Sample from core hole STS-26-005. This hole was collared approximately 150m east of hole TS-26-004 and drilled to a depth of approximately 1.22 m. Quartz with huebnerite was encountered from the surface and contained 3-5 mm huebnerite crystals (black specs) with multiple thin veinlets of huebnerite throughout the quartz.
Next Steps
Spartan will continue to execute its 2026 exploration program as discussed in the May 21, 2026, announcement including:
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Continued surface sampling of soils and rocks – including continued backpack drilling – over claims acquired in November 2025 to potentially extend previously identified tungsten, silver, and rubidium soil anomalies
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Mid-June: Ground geophysics surveys to inform depths of existing 2+ km tungsten-silver veins and potential tungsten skarn mineralization that is coincident with tungsten-silver-rubidium soil anomalies
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Early to mid-August: Approximately 3,000 meters (m) diamond core drilling at high priority targets identified through surface sampling and geophysics surveys.
QA/QC Procedures
Samples were submitted to American Assay Lab (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry standard-prep methods and analyzed using method IM-4AB52 (52 element suite: 0.5g 4-acid plus boric acid hot block). AAL undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Spartan's QAQC includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks with a stringent review of results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Brett R. Marsh, President and CEO of Spartan Metals.
Addition of Investor Marketing and Media
Spartan has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media") to support the Company's digital investor communications strategy. Global One Media (www.globalonemedia.com) is an investor marketing and digital communications firm that helps publicly traded companies increase market visibility, strengthen investor engagement, and build sustained awareness across global capital markets. Through strategic positioning, premium content creation, and targeted digital distribution across its investor media network, Global One Media connects issuers with key investor audiences across North America, Europe, and Asia.
Under the engagement that commences on July 1, 2026, Global One Media will assist the Company with the production of digital investor content, including video interviews and related corporate communications, and the distribution of such content through digital channels and media platforms, with the objective of increasing the Company's visibility among investors across key global markets. The cost of the 6-month agreement is US$7,500 per month with an initial three-months retainer (US$22,500) paid in advance. Upon completion of the 6-month term the agreement shall transition to month-to-month unless otherwise agreed by both parties. The agreement with Global One Media is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services to the Company in the future.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
References
1 Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1988, Bulletin 105 p213-217
2 Hobbs S.W., 1944 War Minerals Report #224, Wartime Studies by the US Bureau of Mines
About The Eagle Project
The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past-producing (1) high-grade Tungstonia, Yellow Jacket, and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO3
The Project is ~36.5 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 9,033 acres consisting of 445 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.
Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in well-established and stable mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's high quality project portfolio includes an option to earn 100% of the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Mexico and the 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project in Nevada. Victorio hosts the largest tungsten resource in the United States and contains significant concentrations of beryllium and fluorspar, while the Eagle Project consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA which includes significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade silver; rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals, and more information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Jeff Walker
VP, The Howard Group
403-221-0915
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
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