Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Bluebirds and Waii Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisitions of Bluebirds and Waii. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 42,844 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 7 employees at Bluebirds and 7 employees at Waii. These RSUs vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments.

All equity awards are subject to the employee's continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

