A fun, thoughtful, and challenging game to sparkle interest in the field of computer science.

Saintilway Productions, the publisher of Numbrail.

Saintilway Productions today announced that Numbrail is available globally at numbrail.com . The game is created to intrigue the brain of all puzzle lovers.

Numbrail was invented during the covid pandemic. The original idea for the game came from a technical interview question. The setup of the question consisted of a list of numbers. A user can select a number from either the beginning or the end of the list. The selection alternates between two users. The task was to write a function that would maximize a user's output.

Wendly, the creator of Numbrail, expanded the problem space of the technical question. He transformed it from a linear list to a matrix like a chessboard. To increase the fairness of the game, the board size was restricted to an odd number. And the two players share the last selected number. Numbrail is all about sharing. It is a simple yet deep optimization problem. To win, a user must maximize their output without being greedy. The semantics of the game will get our neuron cells firing. It is developed with the hope of sparking interest in the field of computer science.

Numbrail has received praise for its design. A user pointed out that the "UI is clean and minimalist." Another mentioned that the game is "compelling hehe will keep going back to it."

Some of the features

  • Daily challenges
    • A user plays against the Numbrail AI and wins by collecting 61 points. With each play, a user becomes eligible to collect Numbrail badges . The most challenging badge to collect is the "100 days streak" badge. A user has up to 5 tries to defeat the AI. However, any loss will reset the user streak count
  • Play with friends
    • This feature allows each user to play with their friends around the globe by sharing a game id with them.
  • Practice Mode
    • The practice mode allows users to sharpen their skills. It is a lighter version of Numbrail. To win the practice mode, a user must collect 23 points.
  • Progressive Web App
    • Numbrail is built for the web. It is available online at numbrail.com as an installable progressive web app.

Now, It's time for you to defeat the Numbrail AI. Can you collect 61 points? Play at numbrail.com

Checkout out the last Numbrail developments

About the developer

Wendly Saintil enjoys nature, road-trips, bible reading, and playing the guitar. He attended the University of Florida (Go Gators). He is a Software Engineer at Affirm, previously at Google. He resides in Apopka, FL with his wife Dorothy.

Press Contact
Wendly Saintil
337330@email4pr.com
407-369-3730
numbrail.com

Link to press kit
https://numbrail.nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.com/press.zip

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saintilway-productions-releases-numbrail-an-analytical-puzzle-301555931.html

SOURCE Saintilway Productions, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Antonline to Attend and Participate in 2022 MomoCon Convention

Gaming community to connect with Antonline and influencer Tygarlily in-person at leading animation, anime, gaming, and comic convention in Atlanta

Antonline America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, today announced that it is attending and participating in the 2022 MomoCon Convention in Atlanta, GA from May 26-29 .

Keep reading... Show less

TECNO's Electrifyingly Stylish POVA 3: A Stunning Player That Delivers the Ultimate Gaming Experience for Unlimited Fun

The stylish new addition to the existing POVA series will feature a combination of hardware and software enhancements aimed at redefining the mobile gaming experience.

- TECNO, the innovative global smartphone brand, released the POVA 3 today, representing TECNO's latest phone in its popular POVA series. Bringing together all of the series' innovative features, groundbreaking hardware and software enhancements, a stylish design language featuring electrifying color options with a unique power light, and massive 7000mAh battery, the POVA 3 delivers the ultimate gaming experience right to your fingertips.

Keep reading... Show less

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Entitled to Vote on Merger in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with FaZe Clan

- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("BRPM") today announced that its board of directors has set the close of business on May 26, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for BRPM's special meeting of its stockholders to be held to, among other things, vote on the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") among BRPM, FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), a gaming lifestyle and esports company, and BRPM Merger Sub, Inc. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote their shares at the special meeting.

A proxy statement/prospectus relating to this special meeting, as well as the registration statement of BRPM of which it forms a part (the "Registration Statement"), has not been declared effective. Once effective, the proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed together with a proxy card to BRPM's stockholders and will include the date, time and location of the special meeting.

Keep reading... Show less

AviaGames Announces "Blockolot" Mobile Game, a Unique Blend of Sudoku and Block Puzzle Classics

"Blockolot" Unites Mobile Players with Unique Puzzle Matches and Multiplayer Tournaments to Win Real Cash

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its newest mobile game, "Blockolot." A unique hybrid of popular block puzzle and sudoku grid games, the new "Blockolot" title challenges players to strategically solve blended puzzles with a chance to win cash and other real prizes.

Keep reading... Show less

Rally Cry Producing Military Esports Competitions at FORCECON over Memorial Day Weekend

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to join esports broadcast for Armed Forces Sports Championship featuring Halo: Infinite on Twitch; G4TV to rebroadcast final

Rally Cry the technology company building organized gaming for players of all ages and skill levels, has been tabbed as the esports production partner for FORCECON, a massive military gaming and tech event celebrating the intersection of technology, innovation and the United States Armed Forces.

Keep reading... Show less

Addison Rae, The Sandbox, Coldplay Among the Honorees at the First Annual MEWS Celebrating the Creators, Companies and Communities Building the Metaverse

Hosted in Monaco during Metaverse Entertainment World , the Awards elevate the Web3 tools and technology that are transforming how we live, work, and play.

Advance, in partnership with Subnation, launched MEWS (Metaverse Entertainment World Awards) with an Award Show Gala attended by Web3 business leaders, top media, entertainment and technology executives, and Metaverse mavericks (www.themews.world).

Keep reading... Show less

