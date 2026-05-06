Sage Potash Corp. Announces Investor Relations and Corporate Development Agreements

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into consulting agreements with Fairfax Partners Inc., Made Partners Inc., and Integrous Capital Partners, LLC to support investor relations, digital marketing, and corporate development initiatives.
Fairfax Partners Inc
The Company has entered into a services agreement (the "Fairfax Agreement") with Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax"), located at Suite #1504, 1221 Bidwell Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, a company founded and controlled by its President, Daniel Southan-Dwyer. Pursuant to the Fairfax Agreement, Fairfax will provide investor relations, communications infrastructure, and digital marketing services to the Company, including the development of investor-facing web and digital assets, drafting and dissemination of investor updates, inbound communications management, and execution of digital marketing campaigns across Google, LinkedIn, and financial platforms.
The Fairfax Agreement has a term of twelve (12) months commencing March 19, 2026, continuing on a month-to-month basis thereafter, with a thirty (30)-day mutual termination provision upon written notice by either party. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Fairfax a monthly fee of CAD $3,805.00 plus GST for investor relations management services, a monthly subscription fee of CAD $1,195.00 for communications infrastructure management and a digital marketing budget of up to CAD $120,000.00 per year plus GST (Fairfax+), to be allocated at the Company's discretion over the term. Core infrastructure services (FRAME) will be provided on a complimentary basis. All fees are payable out of the Company's existing cash on hand.
The Fairfax Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Fairfax and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Fairfax nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
Integrous Capital Partners, LLC
The Company has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Integrous Agreement") with Integrous Capital Partners, LLC ("Integrous"), an independent communications and investor relations firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across the United States and Canada. Pursuant to the Integrous Agreement, Integrous will provide investor relations and communications services to the Company, including assisting with the dissemination of corporate, financial, and operational developments to shareholders and prospective investors, and supporting increased awareness of the Company within the capital markets.
The Integrous Agreement has a term of six (6) months commencing April 20, 2026, continuing on a month-to-month basis thereafter, unless terminated by either party. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Integrous a monthly fee of USD $9,000.00 plus applicable taxes, payable out of the Company's existing cash on hand.
The Integrous Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Integrous and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Integrous nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
Made Partners Inc.
The Company has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Made Agreement") with Made Partners Inc. ("Made Partners"). Pursuant to the Made Agreement, Marcus van der Made will continue supporting the Company in the areas of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, providing strategic advisory, investor outreach, and communications support.
The Made Agreement has a term of twelve (12) months commencing March 1, 2026, continuing on a month-to-month basis thereafter, unless terminated by either party. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Made Partners a monthly fee of CAD $10,000.00 plus GST, payable monthly out of the Company's existing cash on hand. In addition, the consultant may be eligible to receive stock options, subject to Board and all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Made Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Made Partners and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Marcus van der Made currently holds securities of the Company, including common shares, warrants and stock options, which were acquired in the ordinary course of investment and not in connection with the engagement. .
About Sage Potash Corp.
Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
J. Patricio Varas, CEO and Director
1 (236) 521-1521
Website: www.sagepotash.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the approval of the Fairfax Agreement and the Made Agreement by the applicable exchange, and the anticipated benefits of the services to be provided thereunder. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
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