Sage Potash Announces Director and Officer Changes

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") announces that Peter Hogendoorn will be retiring as a director from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), as well as stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Hogendoorn for his contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and officer of Sage Potash. He has played an important role in guiding the Company to its current enviable position within the potash industry.

Gordon Ellis, lead director, adds, "We wish Peter well in his retirement and thank him for all of his work and support these past years. His dedication to Sage Potash has been greatly appreciated. We wish him the very best."

The Company is pleased to also announce that J. Patricio Varas has accepted an offer to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sage Potash following Mr. Hogendoorn's retirement.

Mr. Varas is a Professional Geoscientist and Mining Executive with over 39 years' experience in mineral exploration, mine development and corporate management. He has extensive experience in developing precious and base metal exploration and mining projects around the world. He has played integral roles in the discovery of world class mineral deposits and mines (Santo Domingo Sur Cu-Fe in Chile, Diavik Diamonds - NWT, and Milestone Potash - Saskatchewan), delivery of major feasibility studies and has overseen significant mineral asset sales and corporate transactions.

Sage Potash is pleased to welcome Mr. Varas and looks forward to his positive contribution in the growth and success of the Company.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gordon Ellis, Lead Director
1 (236) 521-1521

Website: www.sagepotash.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations - IR@sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage Potash. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

