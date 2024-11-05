SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

Mawson Finland: Gold, Cobalt Exploration in Lapland Region, Northern Finland

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA”) (FSE: 20H”) (“SAGA” or the “Company”), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the “Offering”), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the “Agent”), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a “HDUnit”) at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a “Standard FT Unit”) at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a “Charity FT Unit”) at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company’s final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the “Prospectus”).

Each HD Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, an “HD Warrant”). Each HD Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share at any time until September 23, 2026. Each Standard FT Unit consists of a “flow-through share”, as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”), and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a “Standard FT Warrant”), which Standard FT Warrant will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. The Standard FT Warrants will have the same terms as the HD Warrants and are exercisable into Warrant Shares. The Warrant Share underlying the Standard FT Warrant will not qualify as “flow-through shares” under the Tax Act. Each Charity FT Unit consists of a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a “Charity FT Warrant”), which Charity FT Warrant will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. The Charity FT Warrants will have the same terms as the HD Warrants and Standard FT Warrants and are exercisable into Warrant Shares. The Warrant Share underlying the Charity FT Warrant will not qualify as “flow-through shares” under the Tax Act.

The Agent acted as sole agent and bookrunner for the Offering, pursuant to the amended and restated agency agreement dated August 30, 2024. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount of $69,666.85, a corporate finance fee of $5,000 plus GST, and granted to the Agent non-transferrable warrants entitling the Agent or its subagents, as applicable, to purchase up to a total of 146,308 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share until September 23, 2026.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to complete exploration programs on the Double Mer Uranium Project, to complete claims maintenance expenditures on the Company’s secondary properties and for general and administrative purposes, as more particularly set out in the Prospectus.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, within the United States, unless exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws are available.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of SAGA in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

“Securing funding for our maiden drill program at the Double Mer Uranium project is a major step forward for SAGA,”stated Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals Corp.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication from our team, ensuring we have the necessary funds to advance our projects in a timely manner,”stated Mike Stier, CEO & Director of SAGA Metals Corp.“We have now finalized the remainder of our IPO prospectus, hitting the maximum threshold including the overallotment option for a total raised of ~$2,875,000. In this market, that is no small feat and with our well-balanced capitalization structure we are positioned to continue efforts towards driving growth and shareholder value.”

AboutSAGA MetalsCorp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project.

Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the Company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA aims to strategically position itself to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

For further information, please contact:
SAGA Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company’s plans and objectives in respect of its properties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company’s Prospectus filed under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Source

Click here to connect with SAGA Metals Corp. (TSXV: “SAGA”) (FSE: “20H”) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockslithium investinguranium stocksuranium explorationtsxv:sagaUranium Investing
SAGA:CA
Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals


Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. and Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

SAGA is a diversified critical mineral exploration company focused on exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, features uranium radiometrics highlighting an 18 km trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps. In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Legacy project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area. SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Stier
Chief Executive Officer and Director
mike@sagametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228925

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Saga Metals Corp. ( TSXV: " SAGA ") ( FSE: " 20H ") (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the " Offering "), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent "), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a " HD   Unit ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a " Standard FT Unit ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a " Charity FT Unit ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals to "Ring Opening Bell" at Toronto Stock Exchange

SAGA Metals to "Ring Opening Bell" at Toronto Stock Exchange

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce it will ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to commemorate its IPO listing and commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " SAGA " on September 24, 2024.

The event will be hosted in-person at the TMX Market Centre, located in the heart of downtown Toronto's Financial District, where Mike Stier, CEO & Director, and Michael Garagan, CGO & Director will be joined by other members of the team responsible for executing SAGA's listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

SAGA Metals Initiates Geophysics Program to Advance Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Project's "Hawkeye Zone"

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted geophysics program over the Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project's high-potential "Hawkeye Zone."

This geophysics program, coupled with the petrographic analysis announced on October 1, 2024 (see release here ) will provide the necessary data to declare the Hawkeye zone ready for its maiden drill program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

Key Assay Highlights:

  • Total Samples Analyzed: 388 rock samples.
  • Titanium Dioxide (TiO2): 49 samples returned assay values over 4.0% TiO2, with a maximum value of 11.1%.
  • Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5): 36 samples reported assay values over 0.2% V2O5, with a high value of 0.63%.
  • Iron (Fe): 34 samples yielded assay values over 20% Fe, with a peak of 46.7%.

Saga Metals Corp. (" TSXV: SAGA ") (" FSE: 20H" ) (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to release assay results from its 2024 summer field program at the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project in Labrador. The project, covering 17,250 hectares, is located approximately 10 km south of Cartwright and is road accessible, with early indications pointing to the potential for a classic layered mafic intrusive ore body.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Fission Uranium Grows Athabasca Basin Portfolio by Staking New Assets

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) has expanded its uranium exploration portfolio in and around Northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin by staking four additional properties.

According to the company's Thursday (October 31) press release, the new sites, called Typhoon, Corsair, Merlin and Seahawk, encompass thousands of hectares and are situated near established uranium-producing areas and deposits.

Typhoon, which is located approximately 20 kilometers south of Fission's flagship Patterson Lake South (PLS) project, covers 3,867 hectares. Geological surveys from past decades, including a 1969 airborne radiometric survey and a 2013 electromagnetic survey, revealed conductors suggesting possible graphitic fault zones.

Keep reading...Show less
Four nuclear reactors in a field.

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future. Prices spiked in 2022, hitting $64.50 per pound by mid-April, and continued rising through 2023, with an 87 percent increase reaching $90.27 by year-end.

Uranium reached its highest level in nearly two decades when values surpassed the US$100 level in February 2024. Since then, prices have contracted, but remain historically high.

Spot prices fell to a year-to-date low of US$78.73 in mid-August, but have bounced slightly to trade within the US$80 to US$85 per pound range since.

Keep reading...Show less
A bowl of U3O8 yellowcake.

Biggest Uranium Mines in Australia (Updated 2024)

Australia sits on the world's largest known recoverable resources of uranium — 1.68 million tonnes as of 2021. However, nuclear power is banned in Australia, and the country uses no part of this material for its own energy needs.

Instead, Australia sells this valuable commodity, with uranium accounting for 17 percent of the nation's energy exports.

Read on to learn more about Australia's role in the uranium industry with a focus on its operating mines and future producers. Mine information and data is sourced from the mining database MDO, company records and the World Nuclear Association.

Keep reading...Show less
NASDAQ:URRE

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2024 Results, Including Active Uranium Mining and Processing, Successful Rare Earth Production, and Continuing to Build a World-Scale Rare Earth Supply Chain Centered in the U.S.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements ("REE") production, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company previously announced details for its upcoming November 1, 2024, earnings call, which are also included in this news release.

"Uranium drives our current financial outlook, while rare earth elements and heavy mineral sand products are significantly adding to our long-term value and growth strategy," said Mark Chalmers, Energy Fuels' President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, we maintained our clean balance sheet while adding a new long-term U.S. utility customer, completing another spot sale of U3O8, and commencing processing of the large inventory stockpile of uranium feedstock at the White Mesa Mill, which is expected to continue well into 2025 and beyond. Uranium production is, and will remain, the core of the Energy Fuels' business, as we leverage our unique permits, facilities and expertise to process uranium-bearing materials to produce a variety of critical materials that advance the global energy transition through an American-based supply chain. We have long been a leading U.S. uranium producer, and we have now proven our ability to produce important rare earth materials at commercial scale with the completion and successful commissioning of our REE separation circuit this quarter. We are also aggressively moving forward with our plans to secure rare earth feedstocks globally and expand our processing capacity domestically in order to capture market share and achieve profitability. Our acquisition of Base Resources Limited and its world-class Toliara heavy mineral sands/monazite project in Madagascar on October 2, 2024 is an exciting step in achieving these objectives.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Energy to Host Q3 2024 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its 2024 third quarter conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , alongside Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter , will provide a comprehensive update on the Company's 100%-owned Rook I Project (the " Project "). This will include the latest progress on the approval process, project development, and recent exploration achievements at Patterson Corridor East. Management will also discuss insights into the Company's marketing negotiations, developments on financing activities, along with an analysis of current market fundamentals and industry dynamics.

Call-in Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4dkJtze
North America Toll Free: 1-437-900-0527
Australia Toll-Free: 612-8017-1385

Prior to the call, the Company will file its Q3 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis on Friday, November 8 th , before market open. These fillings will be available for review on the NexGen website under Reports and Filings and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com . In addition, a replay will be available on the NexGen website under Events & Presentations.

Further Information is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-energy-to-host-q3-2024-conference-call-on-rook-i-project-developments-302292450.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/31/c3125.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities Report For period ending 30 September 2024

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Laguna Verde Operational Update

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Coelacanth Energy: Natural Gas Production, Exploration at the Montney Region in British Columbia

Related News

Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

lithium investing

Laguna Verde Operational Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy: Natural Gas Production, Exploration at the Montney Region in British Columbia

Gold Investing

Riverside Resources: Project Generator with a Diversified Portfolio of Assets in Canada, Mexico

Energy Investing

NUCLEAR FUELS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH ENCORE ENERGY CORP AND STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Tech Investing

Troy Minerals Targets Restart of Drilling at Tsagaan Zalaa

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

×