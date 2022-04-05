About Sabai Ecoverse: Sabai Ecoverse is a play-to-earn mobile game built on the Polygon Network and has been in development for 6 months now. Despite this relatively short amount of time, its multi-national creators had outlined and modeled much of the project. Team have been recruited, tokenomics have been thought out in detail, the game's concept has been fully developed, and the project is well underway. At its ...

