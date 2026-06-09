Rupert Resources Securityholders Approve Proposed Arrangement With Agnico Eagle and Agnico Eagle Receives Conditional Listing Approval of Contingent Value Rights

Rupert Resources Securityholders Approve Proposed Arrangement With Agnico Eagle and Agnico Eagle Receives Conditional Listing Approval of Contingent Value Rights

Rupert Resources Ltd. (TSX: RUP, OTCQX: RUPRF, FSE:R05) (" Rupert " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of holders (" Shareholders ") of its common shares (" Shares "), holders of its options to purchase Shares (" Options "), holders of its deferred share units (" DSUs "), holders of its performance share units (" PSUs ") and holders of its restricted share units (" RSUs " and, collectively with the Shareholders, holders of Options, DSUs, PSUs and RSUs, the " Securityholders ") held on June 9, 2026 (the " Meeting "), the special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which, among other things, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle ") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares that it does not already own (the " Arrangement "), was approved.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Share will be exchanged for: (i) 0.0401 of a common share of Agnico Eagle; and (ii) contingent consideration of up to C$3.00, in the form of a contingent value right (a " CVR "), that is payable in cash upon certain milestones being achieved over the 10 year term of the CVR, all as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 7, 2026 (the " Circular ").

Further details regarding the Arrangement are included in the Circular, which was mailed to Securityholders in connection with the Arrangement and is filed under Rupert's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Arrangement Resolution required approval by not less than: (i) 66⅔% of the votes cast by Shareholders, voting as a separate class, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; (ii) 66⅔% of the votes cast by Securityholders, voting as a single class with one vote for each Share, Option, DSU, PSU and RSU held, present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; and (iii) a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding votes cast by Agnico Eagle and its affiliates, as required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

The following is a summary of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution:

Arrangement Resolution Vote

Outcome

Results of Ballot

FOR

AGAINST

Shareholder Vote

Passed

177,678,237
(99.98%)

35,025
(0.02%)

Securityholder Vote

Passed

181,504,969
(99.98%)

35,025
(0.02%)

Shareholder Vote, Excluding Votes of Agnico Eagle

Passed

144,906,626
(99.98%)

35,025
(0.02%)

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to a number of conditions, which are described in the Circular, including the receipt of a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Final Order "). The hearing in respect of the Final Order is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2026. These conditions must be satisfied or waived for the completion of the Arrangement to occur. Assuming the timely receipt of all required approvals, the Arrangement is expected to close by the end of June 2026.

Listing of CVRs

Agnico Eagle has received conditional listing approval of the CVRs from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). Subject to the satisfaction of certain listing conditions, the CVRs are expected to be listed on the TSX following completion of the Arrangement.

About Rupert Resources Ltd.

Rupert Resources Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Ikkari project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "continue" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the consummation and timing for completion of the Arrangement; the effects of the Arrangement; the achievement of the milestones related to the CVRs; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Arrangement; the timing of the Final Order hearing; and the listing of the CVRs on the TSX. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms contemplated in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle dated April 17, 2026 or in the expected timeframe or at all; the conditions precedent to the Arrangement not being satisfied by Rupert or Agnico Eagle in the expected timeframe or at all; pending or potential litigation associated with the Arrangement; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement in the expected timeframe or at all; and the conditions to listing the CVRs on the TSX may not be satisfied in the expected timeframe or at all. Additional risk factors are discussed or referred to in the Circular and in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, for the year ended December 31, 2025, available under Rupert's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

For further information on Rupert, please contact:

Graham Crew | Chief Executive Officer
Michael Stoner | Corporate Development & Investor Relations
info@rupertresources.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle Minesaemtsx:aemnyse:aemgold investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines

None Keep Reading...
A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.With antimony designated a U.S. Critical Mineral, China antimony export controls structurally tightening Western supply, and gold trading at record highs into 2026, one New Zealand–focused junior just delivered base-case PEA economics, expanded spot-price upside,... Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) and certain other arms' length... Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime MinisterThe Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural ResourcesMr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure BankThe Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

Cascadia Announces Strategic Exploration Alliance, Earn-In Agreement and Equity Investment with Agnico Eagle

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the "Strategic Alliance Agreement") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle") (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM), pursuant to which the parties have... Keep Reading...
Wooden gavel with long handle rests on a gray marble surface, casting a shadow.

Court Validates Seabridge Gold’s Work Status on Stalled KSM Project

Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) has secured a favorable but conditional ruling from the BC Supreme Court regarding the development status of its long-stalled KSM project.The court has upheld the BC Environmental Assessment Office’s (EAO) determination that Seabridge had "substantially started"... Keep Reading...
Chris Blasi, gold bars.

Chris Blasi: Gold Bull Run Not Over, "Ultimate Target" Still Much Higher

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, says gold's price run isn't over — while he expects a summer of consolidation, he believes the metal is still in a bull market. He also shares his thoughts on silver, platinum and palladium. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Stock market graph over gold bars with text reading: "Weekly Editor’s Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Take a Hit, Russia Makes Bold Gold Claim

Gold was shaping up to have a fairly calm week, but a stronger-than-expected US jobs report sent it well under US$4,400 per ounce as the period came to an end.Silver also took a hit, dropping below US$69 per ounce.The report, which shows that nonfarm payrolls rose by 172,000 in May, has further... Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlayed with a Russian flag and financial graphs in the background.

Russia Claims Record Gold Output as Production Estimates Diverge

Russia's natural resources minister surprised the mining industry this week with news that the country's gold output may have hit 485 metric tons in 2025, and should come in at 480 to 500 metric tons this year. The figures are in contrast to independent estimates — according to Metals Focus,... Keep Reading...
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver Prices — My Upside and Downside Targets

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying he believes the current cycle is only halfway through. However, he thinks prices for both metals could fall further before resuming their uptrend.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and target symbols sit atop ascending stacks of gold coins on a wooden surface.

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 Percent on Gentile Support

Shares of McFarlane Lake Mining (CSE:MLM,OTCQB:MLMLF) are up 25.64 percent this week after the Canadian junior secured a C$6.75 million private placement led by well-known mining investor Michael Gentile.Gentile is taking the bulk of the non-brokered placement, subscribing for up to C$6.35... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway.

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

Related News

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

copper investing

Eldorado Gold Begins Copper Production at McIlvenna Bay

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

energy investing

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

precious metals investing

Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

base metals investing

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District