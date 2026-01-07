Rumble and Tether Launch Crypto Wallet for Creator Economy

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, and Tether, the largest company in the digital assets industry, today launched the Rumble Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet integrated directly into the Rumble platform. At launch, the wallet supports Tether (USDT), Tether Gold (XAUt), and Bitcoin (BTC), enabling audiences to tip creators natively in crypto.

By embedding crypto payments into the video-sharing platform, Rumble Wallet eliminates the need for intermediaries like ad networks, banks, or payment processors. Creators can now receive direct, fast, and borderless payments from their audiences.

Built on the Tether Wallet Development Kit (WDK), Rumble Wallet keeps custody in the hands of users while connecting a global video-sharing ecosystem to crypto-native rails.

"Rumble represents free speech and liberty the same way that cryptocurrency and a decentralized internet represent freedom, and Rumble Wallet is the natural combination of those things," said Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "We are putting more power into the hands of users and creators so they can engage with and financially support the content they like. That's another parallel to free expression, and it's all unique to Rumble."

For Tether, the wallet is also the first real-world deployment of its WDK, a toolkit designed to let platforms spin up wallets without relying on centralized custodians.

"At Tether, we champion technologies that break boundaries and promote freedom, decentralization, and the fundamental right to free expression. Rumble Wallet brings those ideals together into one product that will give tens of millions of users more control than any platform has offered before, even in the United States," said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. "We are proud to continue to collaborate with Rumble and keep pushing the envelope to spread liberty and independence to every corner of the internet, in as decentralized a fashion as possible."

MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, will power all crypto on- and off-ramps for the users of Rumble Wallet. Users can move between crypto and traditional payment methods like credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

"Peer-to-peer payments powered by crypto are the future of the internet economy," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay. "Rumble is one of the first major platforms to adopt this model, giving creators the ability to get paid instantly in stablecoins or Bitcoin and easily move in and out of fiat."

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com.

ABOUT TETHER

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible and efficient financial, communication, artificial intelligence, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance. 

Contact: press@tether.to

ABOUT MOONPAY

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

Contact: press@moonpay.com

###


