RTX to release second quarter earnings results on July 23, 2026

RTX to release second quarter earnings results on July 23, 2026

RTX (NYSE: RTX) will issue its second quarter 2026 earnings results on Thursday, July 23, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call. 

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtx-to-release-second-quarter-earnings-results-on-july-23-2026-302812136.html

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