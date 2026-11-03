RTX's Raytheon to develop new optical signal processing capability

RTX's Raytheon to develop new optical signal processing capability

New technology to help operators detect and respond to threats faster

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a phase one contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop an all-optical processing system for the Photonic Integrated Circuit Architectures for Scalable System Objectives, or PICASSO, program.

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will design and demonstrate new photonic circuit technology that uses light rather than electricity to process signals. This means operators can detect threats sooner, respond more quickly and maintain better situational awareness in contested environments.

"This program recognizes a fundamental shift in how processing can be achieved," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "By moving critical processing entirely into the optical domain, we can enable significantly faster response times for a broad range of applications."

Today's photonic circuits require converting optical signals back into electrical signals to refine and process data. By removing that conversion step, all-optical processing maintains signal strength and integrity, even as circuits scale dramatically smaller in size and higher in complexity.

Raytheon will build on its deep experience in photonics process development, radio frequency design knowledge and fielded military solutions to accelerate the maturation of all–optical processing techniques for the PICASSO program. To further support this effort, Raytheon is collaborating with commercial industry partner Synopsys, who will provide design and simulation tools to support development.

Raytheon is actively hiring to support critical military programs across domains. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-to-develop-new-optical-signal-processing-capability-302926854.html

SOURCE RTX

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