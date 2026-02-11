RTX's Raytheon's non-kinetic Coyote variant defeats multiple drone swarms

RTX's Raytheon's non-kinetic Coyote variant defeats multiple drone swarms

Affordable, recoverable variant demonstrated in U.S. Army test

Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), successfully showcased the capabilities of Coyote® Block 3 Non-Kinetic (NK) during a recent U.S. Army demo. The system defeated drone swarms launched during the exercise and demonstrated exceptional launch, flight, intercept, and recovery capabilities.

Coyote Block 3NK is a counter-unmanned air system that can loiter and defeat drone swarms by using a non-kinetic payload that minimizes the potential for collateral damage. The system can then be recalled and redeployed for additional engagements. Raytheon produces both kinetic and non-kinetic Coyote variants that defeat small to large drone systems at longer ranges and at higher altitudes than similar class effectors.

"Coyote provides warfighters a cost-effective defense for individual drones and swarms," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "We continue to invest in Coyote's combat-proven capabilities, ensuring that allies around the globe gain an affordable operational advantage over sophisticated and evolving drone threats."

Raytheon was recently awarded its largest counter-drone contract ever as part of the U.S. Army's LIDS program, short for Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System. To support growing global demand for affordable and proven counter-drone systems, the business has invested significantly in Coyote kinetic variant production and performance enhancements to keep pace with next-generation threats. These upgrades enable faster launches, higher speeds and greater range at higher altitudes to counter UAS threats that carry heavier payloads over longer distances.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

