RTX's Raytheon receives major order for SharpSight radars from Blue Raven

RTX's Raytheon receives major order for SharpSight radars from Blue Raven

Largest order to date expands global access to advanced multi-domain surveillance 

- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from Blue Raven to produce 120 SharpSight™ radars, marking the largest single order to date for the new system and a key step in expanding its availability to customers worldwide. 

SharpSight is a platform-agnostic, multi-domain surveillance radar designed for both manned and unmanned platforms, enabling critical missions such as anti-surface warfare, border protection, coastal monitoring, search and rescue, and long-range surveillance. 

Under the contract, Raytheon will produce and sustain the radar, while Blue Raven, formerly Crestwood Technology Group, focuses on global resale and distribution. Together, the companies will provide operators with faster, more affordable access to advanced surveillance capability in a highly competitive international market. 

"This contract is a clear signal of strong global demand for SharpSight and the advanced surveillance capabilities it brings to the fight," said Dan Theisen, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "By partnering with Blue Raven, we're making it easier and more affordable for customers to field this capability at the scale that fits their mission, whether that's a small fleet or a larger enterprise deployment." 

To support anticipated growing demand, Raytheon is increasing production capacity and building radar systems in bulk to enable larger monthly output and reduce contract to delivery timelines. These initiatives align with the company's broader focus on accelerating production, shortening lead times, and bringing critical capabilities to customers faster and more affordably. 

"We're excited to partner with Raytheon on SharpSight, to grow its market across a broader range of platforms, fleets and mission profiles," said Paul Elefonte, Chief Growth Officer at Blue Raven. "This collaboration will help improve accessibility, reduce lead times and maintain price stability, creating a stronger path to field this advanced capability at scale."

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-receives-major-order-for-sharpsight-radars-from-blue-raven-302763204.html

SOURCE RTX

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