RTX's Raytheon ELCAN selected to deliver customised Specter® DR sights for German Armed Forces

RTX's Raytheon ELCAN selected to deliver customised Specter® DR sights for German Armed Forces

Surging European demand sees orders surpass 100,000 sights

RTX (NYSE: RTX), through its Raytheon ELCAN optical systems business, has been awarded a production contract to supply a highly customised variant of its Specter® DR 1-4x weapon sight to the German Armed Forces, advancing Germany's wider soldier system modernization program.

Under the agreement, Raytheon ELCAN, in close coordination with Leonardo Germany, will deliver a bespoke configuration tailored specifically to German operational requirements. The enhanced solution integrates an Aimpoint® reflex sight mounted above the primary optic to support rapid transitions between close-quarters and mid-range engagements.

"The German Armed Forces are undertaking a major enhancement of their soldier system capability, and we are providing a tailored optical solution that supports their evolving operational needs," said Chris Reimer, Raytheon ELCAN Business Development & Strategy Manager. "This award reflects continued confidence in the Specter® DR platform and our ability to deliver rugged, mission-ready optics for Europe's frontline forces."

This award builds on accelerating demand for the Specter® DR family across Europe. Since August 2024, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Spain, Italy, and Finland have collectively ordered more than 100,000 Specter® DR sights, with a total value exceeding €193 million.

European soldier system programs increasingly feature advanced, customized enhancements, including multiband laser protection, custom reticles, specialized mounts, and nation-specific finishes. Many recent procurements also integrate a secondary reflex sight mounted on the Specter® DR, enabling seamless transitions between close-quarters and mid-range engagements.

Recent European awards underscore the enduring relevance of the Specter® DR family and Raytheon ELCAN's commitment to delivering high-performance, mission-ready optics tailored to allied land forces. With over two decades of operational service and widespread use across NATO and allied militaries, the Specter® DR remains one of the most trusted dual-role weapon sights worldwide.

About Raytheon ELCAN

Raytheon ELCAN, a business of RTX, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high‑precision optical and electro‑optical solutions for military and commercial customers. Raytheon ELCAN products support land, sea, and air platforms and are trusted by armed forces around the world.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-elcan-selected-to-deliver-customised-specter-dr-sights-for-german-armed-forces-302695911.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

rtx nyse-rtx tech-investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Board Changes

Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

Related News

energy investing

Board Changes

gold investing

How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

gold investing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

precious metals investing

Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

battery metals investing

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Acquisition of Common Shares in Spartan Metals