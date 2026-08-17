RTX's Raytheon awarded seven-year contract for Tomahawk cruise missiles

RTX's Raytheon awarded seven-year contract for Tomahawk cruise missiles

Contract accelerates production of critical precision-strike weapon

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, will dramatically accelerate the production of Tomahawk cruise missiles for the U.S. Navy over the multi-year period under the terms of an unprecedented $22.9 billion contract, awarded as part of the Department of War's Arsenal of Freedom.

This contract follows the landmark agreements between Raytheon and the Department of War and supports the annual production ramp to more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles and associated support, ensuring a stable, predictable supply for the Navy and allies.

"Tomahawk is the Navy's most important strike weapon, able to target hostile forces hundreds of miles away without ever risking the lives of our sailors," said Raytheon President Phil Jasper.  "We are making significant investments in our workforce, technology, supply chain and facilities to dramatically boost production capacity and meet surging demand."

RTX has invested heavily in recent years to ramp production of Tomahawk and other critical munitions, delivering three times more Tomahawks in the first half of 2026 compared to the first half of 2025. With this contract, RTX will increase capacity and collaborate closely with hundreds of small and mid-sized suppliers nationwide to rapidly scale output to meet long-term needs.

Tomahawk cruise missiles remain one of the U.S. military's most proven and versatile long range strike capabilities. With a decades‑long record of operational performance, Tomahawk provides military leaders with reliable, flexible options against high value targets from a variety of launch platforms.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-awarded-seven-year-contract-for-tomahawk-cruise-missiles-302852809.html

SOURCE RTX

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