RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.7 billion contract to deliver four Patriot fire units to Spain

Contract marks Spain's largest Patriot order ever

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $1.7 billion contract to supply Spain with four Patriot® air and missile defense systems.

The foreign military sales contract includes radars, launchers, command and control stations, and training equipment.

"Modernizing air and missile defense is vital to Spain's security and sovereignty. Raytheon's work with the Spanish government and local industry will help ensure readiness against evolving threats," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon. "Raytheon is continuing to support Spain's government while working with their robust defense industry to deliver Patriot."

Raytheon has collaborated with local Spanish defense companies including Sener for electro-mechanical control system of the GEM-T missile as part of its Patriot global supply chain network.

Patriot is the only combat-proven ground-based air and missile defense capability in the world able to defend against long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats.

Backed by a world-class command-and-control system, Patriot has intercepted hundreds of advanced aerial threats in conflicts around the globe. Patriot is the foundation of air defense for 19 countries, and the system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness against advanced aerial threats and massive complex raid attacks.

The contract comes as Germany, the Netherlands, and Romania have placed orders for additional Patriot systems in 2025.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

