RTX's Pratt & Whitney invests $25 million to expand precision parts manufacturing in Niepo?omice, Poland

RTX's Pratt & Whitney invests $25 million to expand precision parts manufacturing in Niepo?omice, Poland

Site will add more than 120 jobs and increase production capacity for commercial and military engine components

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is investing $25 million (PLN 95 million) to expand its manufacturing facility in Niepołomice, Poland, which is dedicated to producing complex tubular assemblies for commercial and military engines. The expanded site is expected to become operational in 2028 creating more than 120 jobs and will help meet growing demand for commercial and military engines.

The Niepołomice facility already provides precision components for multiple engine types, including the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine powering commercial passenger aircraft, the PW800 powering business jets and the F135 powering all variants of the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

"Poland plays a vital role as a key hub in Pratt & Whitney's global engine production, a commitment further strengthened by our $125 million investment in facilities this year," said Dariusz Stopa, general manager, Pratt & Whitney in Niepołomice. "Our employees in Niepołomice manufacture high-precision engine components that support commercial and military aircraft around the world. Growing this team will increase our ability to meet global demand for advanced aircraft engines."

The investment is supported by the Polish government through the Polish Investment Zone Programme. The site's growth complements the recently announced $100 million investment in Pratt & Whitney's facilities in Rzeszow, Poland, which is also increasing production capacity and adding advanced capabilities for processing isothermally forged parts for the GTF, F135 and F100 engines.

Poland represents RTX's largest investment and employee base outside the United States, with more than 9,500 employees across its Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon businesses in-country. Pratt & Whitney's sites in Poland provide advanced manufacturing and technology development capabilities for commercial and military engines, turboprops and auxiliary power units. This includes the manufacture of complex engine components such as the GTF fan drive gear system, F100 static structures and critical F135 parts.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defence systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-invests-25-million-to-expand-precision-parts-manufacturing-in-niepoomice-poland-302867310.html

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