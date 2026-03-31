RTX's Pratt & Whitney awarded $6.6 billion F135 production contract to definitize lots 18-19

RTX's Pratt & Whitney awarded $6.6 billion F135 production contract to definitize lots 18-19

Company investing heavily to speed production and meet growing global demand

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $3.8 billion contract modification for lots 18-19 of the F135 engine, which powers all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II.

This modification definitizes lot 18 F135 propulsion system production, as well as provides for the production of F135 propulsion systems in support of lot 19 F-35 aircraft production. The total value of the F135 lots 18-19 contract awarded to Pratt & Whitney is $6.6 billion.

"The F135 is the most advanced military engine in the world, delivering unmatched thrust, reliability and mission readiness for the United States and its allies," said Jill Albertelli, president of Military Engines for Pratt & Whitney. "Pratt & Whitney is investing heavily across our global production base and supply chain to increase production and accelerate engine delivery and sustainment to meet growing global demand for the F-35 program."

This contract includes full-rate production engines, initial spares, modules, engineering resources, program oversight and dedicated production support services.  It also ensures capacity, tooling and uninterrupted manufacturing and supply chain operations for both U.S. military services and international customers.

Pratt & Whitney is making significant investments to accelerate the speed at which engines are built and delivered, having committed more than $1 billion over the past five years to expand and modernize production capacity. As a result, the business has increased current F135 production rates by 20% over previous contract rates.

The F135 program supports over 66,000 jobs across 47 states and territories and generated more than $9 billion in economic impact domestically in 2025. Pratt & Whitney has delivered more than 1,400 production F135 engines for the F-35 program, which includes 20 allied nations worldwide.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

 

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SOURCE RTX

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