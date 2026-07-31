RTX's Pratt & Whitney awarded $1.3 billion F135 sustainment contract

RTX's Pratt & Whitney awarded $1.3 billion F135 sustainment contract

Contract strengthens global F135 support and advances readiness

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a nearly $1.3 billion undefinitized contract for F135 engine spare parts. The F135 powers all three variants of the F-35 Lightning II, the world's most advanced fighter aircraft.

The Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract will fund fiscal year 2026 F135 initial spare parts requirements, deployable spare packages, depot lay-ins and associated support equipment in support of U.S. and international F-35 customers.

"Ensuring the F135 remains mission-ready is critical to the success of the F-35 enterprise," said Chris Johnson, vice president of Pratt & Whitney's F135 Program. "This contract will help strengthen our global sustainment network to ensure operators around the world can continue to rely on the F135's unmatched performance."

The F135 sustainment enterprise maintains a robust global network that includes multiple depot facilities and support for 42 bases and 13 ships worldwide. Through its extensive maintenance, logistics and technical capabilities distributed across the globe, Pratt & Whitney continues to advance the F135 enterprise to provide enhanced agility and mission-critical support wherever the F-35 fleet operates.

Pratt & Whitney has delivered more than 1,500 F135 production engines to a worldwide customer base spanning 20 allied nations. The forthcoming F135 Engine Core Upgrade, the selected propulsion modernization solution for the F-35, will leverage the established F135 sustainment network to provide global F-35 operators with proven, cost-effective sustainment. This modernization solution enhances fleet readiness and provides seamless, long-term capability for decades to come.

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-awarded-1-3-billion-f135-sustainment-contract-302839667.html

SOURCE RTX

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