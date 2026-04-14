RTX's Blue Canyon Technologies expands reaction wheel production capacity

RTX's Blue Canyon Technologies expands reaction wheel production capacity

Company expects to quadruple throughput to address growing space industry supply chain demands

Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies, part of RTX's (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon business, is increasing reaction wheel production capacity to support growing demand for spacecraft subsystems and components. The company has allocated more than $1 million to expand production capability from 650 reaction wheels per year to 2,400 wheels per year a planned increase of nearly 400%.

Reaction wheels use motor-driven torque to control spacecraft movements while on orbit without propulsion. A small satellite typically utilizes three to four reaction wheels to maintain position. Blue Canyon Technologies' line of reaction wheels features 13 products ranging in size and torque options for the smallest CubeSats to spacecraft that are 400 kilograms and larger.

"Demand across the space industry continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, and we're not simply reacting to supply chain challenges," said Chris Winslett, general manager of Blue Canyon Technologies. "We've made targeted investments in our facilities, equipment and supplier partnerships to ensure we can meet that demand without compromising performance or reliability for our customers. Our customers depend on us for both innovation and execution, and these investments support those objectives."

Blue Canyon Technologies has doubled its reaction wheel production footprint by dedicating the majority of one facility to handling increasing demand. Efficiency improvements include optimizing the production layout, implementing enhanced subassembly kitting to speed up assembly and investing in new equipment, including an additional precision mill and next generation precision balancing equipment to boost throughput and testing capacity. Additionally, long-term supplier agreements have been secured to provide steady material availability and mitigate supply chain risks.

Blue Canyon Technologies has manufactured reaction wheels since 2014, producing 3,500 flight units.

About Blue Canyon Technologies
Blue Canyon Technologies, RTX's small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable and affordable spacecraft and components that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy. The company currently supports numerous unique missions with more than 160 spacecraft orders.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.    

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-blue-canyon-technologies-expands-reaction-wheel-production-capacity-302737738.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTX
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery

SAGA Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MSM

Independent Lab Confirms Gold and Silver Recoveries of 89% and 75% Respectively in Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Related News

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery

tungsten investing

Almonty Moves HQ to Montana, Boosts US Tungsten Independence

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

base metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MSM

gold investing

Independent Lab Confirms Gold and Silver Recoveries of 89% and 75% Respectively in Sulphides at Palta Dorada

precious metals investing

NevGold Announces Positive, Consistent Drill Results on Historic Gold Leach Pads Including 0.34% Antimony And 0.41 g/t Au Over 12.5 Meters; Path to Near-Term Antimony Production Continues

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement and Announces $7.0 million Financing