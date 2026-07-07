RTX, NATO advance major expansion of AMRAAM® production capacity

RTX, NATO advance major expansion of AMRAAM® production capacity

Feasibility studies launched to expand European co-production and accelerate deliveries

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced an important step forward in expanding global production capacity for the AMRAAM® missile.

Working in partnership with the U.S. government and multiple NATO nations, Raytheon is conducting a series of feasibility studies to qualify additional suppliers in Europe for priority AMRAAM components. This activity is funded by participating allies and is designed to increase production capacity, accelerate deliveries, enhance supply chain resilience and support the urgent air defense needs of both U.S. and European forces.

"Expanding AMRAAM production capacity is essential to meeting the urgent air defense needs of the United States and our allies," said Michael P. Duffey, U.S. Department of War Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment. "As the world's most advanced air-to-air missile, AMRAAM is central to maintaining our operational edge. This is the kind of practical industrial cooperation that turns Allied commitments into tangible warfighting capability, strengthens burden sharing and ensures the United States and its Allies continue to deliver capability at the speed today's security environment demands."

Additional nations are expected to join this multinational collaboration to expand industrial capacity and meet growing global demand for AMRAAM.  

The combat-proven AMRAAM remains the most capable air-to-air missile system in the world, and a cornerstone of air superiority for more than 40 nations.

"This initiative underscores how industry and governments can work together to strengthen the transatlantic defense industrial base," said Sam Deneke, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. "With allies investing in expanded capacity and the U.S. government supporting the policy framework needed to enable it, we can accelerate delivery of this proven capability to the warfighters who rely on AMRAAM every day."

A signing ceremony recognizing the cooperation between the United States, participating allies and Raytheon occurred today during the NATO Summit. It was attended by senior government officials, including Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, the Honorable Michael Duffey, and international counterparts.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtx-nato-advance-major-expansion-of-amraam-production-capacity-302819494.html

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