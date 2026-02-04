RTX Chairman and CEO to present at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

RTX (NYSE: RTX) Chairman and CEO Chris Calio will speak at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.RTX.com and will be archived on the website afterward.
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
