RTC of Southern Nevada exercises option for 50 more low-emission buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer

RTC of Southern Nevada exercises option for 50 more low-emission buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer

Xcelsior CNG

TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF.DB) New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), a leading provider of diverse and sustainable mobility solutions and subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), has confirmed that the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is exercising options for 19 sixty-foot and 31 forty-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. This order was included in NFI's fourth quarter 2025 firm backlog.

Valued at approximately $56 million, the options are part of two five-year contracts with RTC, supported by local and Federal Transit Administration funds, and meet Buy America requirements supporting manufacturing jobs in the United States. The low-emission buses in this order will replace end-of-life vehicles, ensuring efficient, safe, clean, and sustainable transit for the region's 64 million annual riders.

"For more than three decades, New Flyer and RTC have partnered to deliver efficient and reliable transportation options tailored to the community's evolving needs, delivering over 900 buses to date, with more than 500 utilizing low-emission CNG propulsion," said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. "Xcelsior CNG buses offer an extended range of 350-400 miles. They are the ideal solution to meeting the demands of Southern Nevada commuters."

RTC serves as Southern Nevada's transit authority and transportation planning agency, tasked with addressing transportation challenges and exploring and implementing both short- and long-term solutions. Its mission includes promoting sustainability, improving air quality, enhancing mobility, and elevating the quality of life in the region.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.  

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. 

For media inquiries, please contact: 
Melissa Schnee 
P: 385.910.6861 
Melissa_Schnee@newflyer.com 

For investor inquiries, please contact: 
Stephen King 
P: 204.792.1300 
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac7707a0-81bd-4403-b178-048642ebe5cc


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

nfi-groupnfi-cctsx-nficleantech-investing
NFI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, February 4, 2026 TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 4 février 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Electric car and control panel.

10 Biggest EV Stocks to Watch in 2026

The energy revolution is here to stay, and electric vehicles (EVs) have become part of the mainstream narrative. The shift toward green energy is gathering momentum, with governments adding more incentives to accelerate this transition. Increasing EV sales are good news for battery metals... Keep Reading...
MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank ProductionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rzolv Technologies

RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development ("ERD") to... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL,OTC:RZOLF) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA Advances U.S. Hub-And-Spoke Strategy With Arrival of Inserma HDD Pre-Processing Machines at South Carolina and Nevada Sites

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Oxide Gold at West Santa Fe: 55m Grading 1.00 g/t AuEq Including 17m Grading 1.75 g/t AuEq

Related News

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA Advances U.S. Hub-And-Spoke Strategy With Arrival of Inserma HDD Pre-Processing Machines at South Carolina and Nevada Sites

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Oxide Gold at West Santa Fe: 55m Grading 1.00 g/t AuEq Including 17m Grading 1.75 g/t AuEq

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with One of the Major Japanese Anode Processors to Supply EV Anode Material to OEMs

precious-metals-investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES MARKETING AGREEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

FinEx Metals Granted Exploration License For Kero Project in Finland, Adding District-Scale Gold Upside Near Kittila and Ikkari Deposits