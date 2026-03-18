RPX Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Robust Wawa Gold Project PEA Highlighting C$523M NPV "After-tax" and <1 Year Payback

RPX Gold Inc. (" RPX Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: RPX,OTC:RDEXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") Technical Report supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") for the Company's 100%-owned Wawa Gold Project (the " Project "), located in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of northwestern Ontario. The PEA was prepared by DRA Americas Inc. (" DRA "), in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.
The results of the PEA were previously announced in the Company's news release dated February 18, 2026 ( RPX Gold Inc. Delivers Robust Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Wawa Gold Project ). The PEA outlines a capital-efficient development strategy designed to generate early free cash flow while minimizing upfront capital and execution risk. The mine plan prioritizes near-surface mineralization in the early years, followed by underground production, while leveraging existing regional infrastructure and potential toll milling opportunities. The approach described in the PEA results in initial capital of approximately C$51 million.
The technical report titled "Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment, Wawa Gold Project" with an effective date of February 18, 2026, has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and is also available on the Company's website ( www.rpxgold.com ).
PEA Highlights
- After-tax NPV 5% C$523 million and after-tax IRR of 99.7% at a base case gold price of US$3,500/ounce ("oz") and an after-tax NPV 5% of C$935M and an IRR of 181% at a gold price of US$4,500/oz
- Base case average annual after-tax free cash flow 1 (excluding initial capital expenditures) of C$85M and cumulative after-tax free cash flow of C$767M; first 5 years of production $354 M after-tax free cash flow (excluding initial capital expenditures)
- Initial Capital: ~C$51 million
- Payback Period: <1 year
Michael Michaud, President and CEO of RPX Gold commented: " The filing of the NI 43-101 technical report represents another important milestone as we advance the Wawa Gold Project along a clear development pathway toward a Pre-Feasibility Study and ultimately production. The PEA highlights a capital-efficient strategy utilizing regional toll milling, which has the potential to achieve such significant objectives as an accelerated time to production, reduction in upfront capital requirements, and the generation of early cash flow to support the continued growth of the project. "
QUALIFIED PERSONS
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by qualified persons as defined under NI 43-101. Full details are in the filed NI 43-101 Technical Report available on SEDAR+.
- Syed Saad Mohsin Ali, P. Eng., DRA Americas Inc.
- Alex Duggan, P. Eng., DRA Americas Inc.
- Steve Haggerty, P. Eng., Haggerty Technical Services Corp.
- Nigel Fung, P. Eng., DRA Americas Inc.
- André-François Gravel, P. Eng., DRA Americas Inc.
- Jean-François Montreuil, P. Geo., RPX Gold Inc.
- Brian Thomas, P. Geo., WSP Canada inc.
- Garth Wilcox, P. Eng., DRA Americas Inc.
Cautionary statement: Readers are cautioned that a PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would be enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.
ABOUT RPX GOLD INC.
RPX Gold Inc. (formerly Red Pine Exploration Inc.) is a Toronto-based gold company transitioning from exploration to development. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".
The Company's flagship asset, the Wawa Gold Project, is located in northwestern Ontario, in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc., and Hemlo Mining Corp. The Wawa Gold Project also benefits from strong infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity.
The property currently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource from two mineral deposits, namely the Jubilee Shear and the Minto Mine. The mineral resource includes an indicated mineral resource of 22.909 million ("M") tonnes grading 1.69 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") containing 1,244,000 ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 9.951 M tonnes grading 1.59 g/t Au containing 509,000 ounces of gold, with both open pit and underground mining potential. Gold mineralization extends to surface on a historic mining property, which supports a staged development strategy.
RPX Gold is evaluating Phase 1 open-pit operations designed to generate early cash flow and help self-fund advancement of the Wawa Gold Project as the Project transitions to an underground operation. The phased approach is aimed at de-risking development, accelerating time to revenue, and minimizing shareholder dilution.
For material information about the Company, visit http://www.rpxgold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.
Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but may not be limited to: statements regarding the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the Wawa Gold Project as set out in the PEA; ; the potential to accelerate time to production, reduce upfront capital requirements, and generate early cash flow to support the continued growth of the project; and advancing the PFS. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in material grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in Project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of Project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.
This information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2025, and the interim financial report and related MD&A for the period ended October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2026, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca .
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
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Michael Michaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (416) 364-7024 or mmichaud@rpxgold.com
Or
Manish Grigo, Director of Corporate Development, at (416) 569-3292 or mgrigo@rpxgold.com