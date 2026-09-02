RPX Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Test Results

RPX Gold Inc. (" RPX Gold ", " RPX " or the " Company ") (TSXV: RPX,OTC:RDEXF. OTCQB: RDEXF) is pleased to announce preliminary metallurgical results from 26 of 71 samples at the Wawa Gold Project (the " Project ") in Ontario. The samples were subjected to cyanidation bottle roll testing by SGS Canada Inc. at Lakefield (Ontario) (" SGS ") as part of the Company's 2026 metallurgical variability testing program in preparation for a prefeasibility study ( "PFS" ), targeted for completion by mid-2027.
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Location of the metallurgical samples in the Jubilee Deposit in relation to the 2026 PEA mine development plan
2026 Metallurgical Testing Results Highlights (Figure 1 and Table 1):
- Cyanidation test work yielded gold extraction averaging 93.4% at an average calculated head grade of 4.42 grams per tonne gold (" g/t Au ") for samples within zones defined as potential initial open pits.
- For underground material, gold extraction averaged 88.3% at an average calculated head grade of 8.24 g/t Au for development zones outlined in the 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" 2026 PEA ") (see news release dated February 18, 2026).
Michael Michaud, President and CEO of RPX Gold, commented: "The latest preliminary metallurgical results are very encouraging and provide further support for the development assumptions underlying the Wawa Gold Project. Importantly, the samples representing areas with starter pit potential returned an average gold recovery of 93.4%, compared to 88.0% gold recovery assumed in the 2026 PEA. Samples representing the underground mine plan averaged 88.3%, demonstrating strong recoveries across a range of grades and mineralogical characteristics.
"These results further validate the use of conventional cyanidation recovery for Wawa gold mineralization and reinforce our confidence in the Project's potential compatibility with regional toll-milling facilities. With testing on the remaining samples continuing, the expanded metallurgical program will provide important data for optimizing recovery assumptions as we advance the Wawa Gold Project toward the PFS targeted for completion by mid-2027.
"With two drill rigs now active, we are well positioned to accelerate our fully-funded 20,000 metre drill program and move efficiently toward an updated mineral resource estimate and PFS. Our immediate focus is completing the resource conversion drilling needed to upgrade areas of the mine plan that were classified as inferred resources in the 2026 PEA in parallel with the metallurgical, geotechnical and grade validation required to support the PFS and the de-risking of the Project."
2026 Metallurgical Testing Program
The 2026 metallurgical testing program aims to characterize the cyanidation recovery profile of the Wawa Gold Project deposit. The test samples are from areas with open-pit and underground potential outlined in the 2026 PEA. The program is testing 71 composited samples that are covering a range of gold grades and mineral assemblages. The samples are distributed in the different areas outlined in the 2026 PEA mine plan, and areas identified with open-pit potential. The test program is also testing the leaching kinetics of the material under cyanidation.
Composite samples subjected to metallurgical testing were selected from one-quarter NQ/HQ core and from historical BQ/AQ drill core. In certain drill holes, more than one composite sample was selected to cover variations in grade and mineral assemblages.
Sample preparation at SGS involved crushing diamond drill core to 10 millimeters (" mm "), followed by staged crushing and screening to yield a 100% passing 1.7 mm sample. The crushed sample is then homogenized and split to provide a composite 1.0 kilogram (" kg ") sub-sample that is subjected to wet grinding at 65% solids by weight to provide a product grind size of 80% (" P80 ") passing 75 micron (" μm ").
At a nominal 75 μm (P80) grind size, the 1.0 kg sub-sample for each composite is subjected to 6-hour pre-aeration followed by a rate kinetic cyanidation bottle roll for 48 hours at 42% solids with cyanide checks at 4, 8, 12, 24, 36, 48 hours with a target 1.5 grams per liter NaCN at slurry pH 10.5. The solution aliquot removed for cyanide checks is also subjected to gold (Au) and silver (Ag) analysis to provide dissolution rate kinetics.
Chemical characterization include:
- Duplicate Au assays by fire assay
- Ag by fire assay
- Sulfide sulfur by Leco
- ICP scan to include As, Cu, Fe, Pb, Sb, and Zn
- Cyanidation recoveries range from 85.4% to 97.3%, averaging 93.4% for 13 samples averaging 4.42 g/t Au in areas with surface pit potential containing calculated gold head grades ranging from 0.73 g/t Au to 18.60 g/t Au;
- The average recovery is 94.5% for the 7 samples with calculated head grade between 1.64 g/t and 3.75 g/t Au and an average grade of 2.32 g/t Au that is representative of the grade of 2.4 g/t for the material considered for open pit mining in the 2026 PEA.
- Cyanidation recoveries range from 77.4% to 94.3% averaging 88.3% for 13 samples averaging 8.24 g/t Au taken in the 2026 PEA underground development, containing calculated gold head grades ranging from 1.99 g/t Au to 23.70 g/t Au;
- The average recovery is 87.1% for the 8 samples with calculated head grade between 1.99 g/t and 7.71 g/t Au and an average grade of 4.12 g/t Au that is representative of the grade of 3.6 g/t for the material considered for underground mining in the 2026 PEA.
- Cyanidation recoveries range from 77.4% to 95.5% averaging 87.7% for 10 of the 26 samples containing arsenopyrite with arsenic (" As ") content from 300 parts per million ( "ppm" ) to 2,850 ppm As.
- The 2026 PEA estimated that 15% of the deposit is comprised of material containing more than 500 ppm As.
Table 1 – Samples with cyanidation results tested as part of the 2026 metallurgical testing program
|
Hole ID
|
Sample ID
|
Material type
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au direct assay (g/t)
|
As (ppm)*
|
S (wt. %)
|
Au calculated head (g/t)
|
Au residue Assay (g/t)
|
48 h cyanidation recovery (%)
|
Development
|
Zone
|
HS-15-31
|
MET-10
|
RPX
|
61.00
|
68.00
|
7.00
|
0.71
|
< 70
|
0.35
|
0.73
|
0.07
|
90.4
|
OP
|
Central
|
SD-25-541
|
MET-12
|
RPX
|
17.64
|
23.88
|
6.24
|
1.60
|
< 70
|
0.4
|
1.64
|
0.16
|
90.5
|
OP
|
Central
|
HS-15-31
|
MET-9
|
RPX
|
72.00
|
79.00
|
6.00
|
5.58
|
< 70
|
0.67
|
5.80
|
0.42
|
92.8
|
OP
|
Central
|
SD-18-248
|
MET-15
|
RPX
|
103.83
|
111.31
|
7.48
|
4.79
|
7.15
|
1.08
|
4.81
|
0.70
|
85.4
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-26-627
|
MET-24
|
RPX
|
128.04
|
136.78
|
8.74
|
4.39
|
626
|
0.51
|
5.00
|
0.39
|
92.2
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-26-627
|
MET-6
|
RPX
|
120.00
|
127.03
|
7.03
|
2.61
|
< 70
|
0.45
|
2.55
|
0.18
|
92.9
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-25-588
|
MET-16
|
RPX
|
107.11
|
118.30
|
11.19
|
2.52
|
9.11
|
0.33
|
1.77
|
0.11
|
94.1
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-25-573
|
MET-13
|
RPX
|
85.00
|
92.00
|
7.00
|
6.11
|
< 70
|
0.41
|
3.03
|
0.17
|
94.4
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-26-630
|
MET-35
|
RPX
|
56.90
|
61.96
|
5.06
|
1.62
|
53
|
0.24
|
1.78
|
0.09
|
95.2
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-26-626
|
MET-25
|
RPX
|
107.35
|
113.00
|
5.65
|
18.80
|
456
|
0.64
|
18.60
|
0.84
|
95.5
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-25-589
|
MET-8
|
RPX
|
85.54
|
91.97
|
6.43
|
9.33
|
< 70
|
0.20
|
6.26
|
0.24
|
96.2
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-25-573
|
MET-18
|
RPX
|
93.00
|
98.72
|
5.72
|
2.23
|
15.3
|
0.47
|
1.73
|
0.06
|
96.8
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
SD-18-248
|
MET-19
|
RPX
|
113.14
|
127.84
|
14.70
|
1.87
|
1.56
|
0.36
|
3.75
|
0.10
|
97.3
|
OP
|
South Pit
|
Average OP samples
|
|
7.56
|
4.78
|
< 122
|
0.47
|
4.42
|
0.27
|
93.4
|
OP
|
U0882L6
|
MET-28
|
Historical
|
0.00
|
10.06
|
10.06
|
6.15
|
1170
|
1.57
|
6.57
|
1.29
|
80.4
|
UG
|
65
|
U0913L6
|
MET-31
|
Historical
|
0
|
7.62
|
7.62
|
7.23
|
1210
|
1.56
|
8.53
|
1.12
|
86.9
|
UG
|
65
|
SD-14-04
|
MET-36
|
RPX
|
255.50
|
267.00
|
11.50
|
4.09
|
95
|
1.21
|
4.26
|
0.45
|
89.4
|
UG
|
65
|
U0491L5
|
MET-33
|
Historical
|
2.44
|
8.23
|
5.79
|
10.10
|
423
|
1.05
|
10.50
|
1.08
|
89.7
|
UG
|
65
|
U0669L5
|
MET-26
|
Historical
|
9.30
|
20.73
|
11.43
|
34.50
|
529
|
0.71
|
23.70
|
1.47
|
93.8
|
UG
|
65
|
U0659L5
|
MET-3
|
Historical
|
0.30
|
7.47
|
7.17
|
2.62
|
< 70
|
1.32
|
3.33
|
0.19
|
94.3
|
UG
|
65
|
U1701L4
|
MET-32
|
Historical
|
0.00
|
6.86
|
6.86
|
2.31
|
395
|
0.63
|
2.40
|
0.33
|
86.5
|
UG
|
Jubilee
|
U1663L5
|
MET-2
|
Historical
|
0.61
|
6.71
|
6.10
|
7.42
|
2850
|
1.20
|
7.71
|
1.75
|
77.4
|
UG
|
Old Tom
|
U1680L5
|
MET-1
|
Historical
|
111.25
|
130.45
|
19.20
|
3.02
|
895
|
0.46
|
3.32
|
0.46
|
86.2
|
UG
|
Old Tom
|
U1650L5
|
MET-7
|
Historical
|
84.12
|
89.61
|
5.49
|
13.60
|
1010
|
0.96
|
14.20
|
1.64
|
88.4
|
UG
|
Old Tom
|
SD-23-457
|
MET-5
|
RPX
|
235.15
|
241.93
|
6.78
|
2.23
|
26.5
|
0.89
|
1.99
|
0.20
|
90.2
|
UG
|
Old Tom - Upper
|
AV-11-018
|
MET-11
|
Historical
|
149.63
|
156.84
|
7.21
|
3.18
|
< 70
|
0.79
|
3.38
|
0.26
|
92.5
|
UG
|
Old Tom - Upper
|
SD-18-255
|
MET-23
|
RPX
|
187.00
|
193.75
|
6.75
|
17.70
|
18.3
|
0.82
|
17.20
|
1.29
|
92.5
|
UG
|
Old Tom - Upper
|
Average UG samples
|
|
8.61
|
8.78
|
< 674
|
1.01
|
8.24
|
0.89
|
88.3
|
UG
|
*Italicized As values are from the original core samples as the As analyses for the samples tested at SGS remain pending; OP = Open=pit, UG = Underground
Qualified Person
Jean-François Montreuil, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration at RPX Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
The metallurgical test work was supported by Steve Haggarty, P.Eng, of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and conducted by SGS Canada Inc. at the Lakefield facility (Ontario). SGS is the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. Their metallurgy and consulting team have been active in Canada for more than 80 years and includes a network of five laboratories and field offices across North America with locations in Lakefield, ON, Burnaby BC, Quebec City, QC, Blainville, QC and Tucson, AZ.
About RPX Gold Inc.
RPX Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company, advancing the flagship Wawa Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario, in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, and is adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc. and Hemlo Mining Corp. The Wawa Gold Project benefits from strong local infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity.
The Company is evaluating open-pit operations designed to generate early cash flow to help fund the advancement of the underground operation. This phased approach is aimed at de-risking development, accelerating the time to revenue and minimizing shareholder dilution. The approach is subject to the completion of a number of milestones before a production decision can be made, such as continued drilling and mineral resource definition, conducting additional metallurgical test work, completing a prefeasibility study, continuing baseline studies as well as additional permitting and Indigenous consultations, among other factors.
The Wawa Gold Project currently hosts mineral resources from two mineral deposits, namely the Jubilee Shear and the Minto Mine. The mineral resources include an indicated mineral resource of 22.909 million (" M ") tonnes grading 1.69 g/t Au containing 1,244,000 ounces Au and an inferred mineral resource of 9.951 M tonnes grading 1.59 g/t Au containing 509,000 ounces Au, with both open-pit and underground mining potential. Gold mineralization extends to surface on a historic mining property, which supports the Company's phased development strategy. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment: Wawa Gold Project" with an effective date of February 18, 2026, which is available on www.SEDARPLUS.ca under the Company's profile for more information.
The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".
For material information about the Company, visit http://www.rpxgold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.
Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but may not be limited to: statements regarding completion of the PFS by mid-2027; the expanded metallurgical program providing important data for optimizing recovery assumptions as the Wawa Gold Project is advanced toward completion of the PFS; acceleration of the Company's 20,000 metre drill program and completing an updated mineral resource estimate; and completing the resource conversion drilling needed to upgrade areas of the mine plan that were classified as inferred resources in the 2026 PEA in parallel with the metallurgical, geotechnical and grade validation required to support the PFS and the de-risking of the Project. . Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in material grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in Project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of Project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.
This information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2025, and the interim financial report and related MD&A for the periods ended October 31, 2025, January 31, 2026 and April 30, 2026, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca .
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902016420/en/
Michael Michaud
President and CEO
(416) 364-7024
mmichaud@rpxgold.com
Manish Grigo
Director of Corporate Development
(416) 569-3292
mgrigo@rpxgold.com
Salisha Ilyas
Investor Relations
(647) 209-9200
salisha@targetir.com