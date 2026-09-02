Goldgroup Highlights Exploration Potential at Don David

Don David: A Producing Asset With a Major Exploration Opportunity
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the exploration potential of its Oaxaca operations and regional land package, held by its Mexican subsidiary, Don David Gold Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("DDGM"), and collectively referred to herein as the "DDGM district".
The DDGM district includes the producing Arista and Alta Gracia mines, and an extensive regional land package spanning approximately 55 kilometers along the San José structural corridor, which hosts multiple gold-silver and polymetallic epithermal deposits and prospects.
The district is particularly attractive from an exploration perspective because mineralization is not confined to a single deposit: multiple vein systems occur along the structural corridor, ranging from precious-metal-rich low-sulfidation epithermal systems to polymetallic intermediate-sulfidation epithermal systems.
Arista has three principal polymetallic epithermal vein systems - Arista, Switchback and Three Sisters. Gold and silver occur together with significant zinc, lead and copper within a network of structurally controlled veins hosted principally by andesitic volcanic rocks. From an exploration perspective, this creates opportunities to extend known veins along strike and at depth, while also discovering additional parallel or subsidiary structures within the larger hydrothermal system.
The Alta Gracia Mine represents a somewhat different part of the DDGM district hydrothermal system and is classified as a low-sulfidation, predominantly silver-rich epithermal vein system. Mineralization occurs in structurally controlled quartz veins hosted by volcanic rocks and contains high silver grades with associated gold but relatively little base-metal mineralization compared with Arista. The principal known vein systems include the Mirador and Independencia systems, although several additional northeast-trending structures occur across the property. Alta Gracia demonstrates that the broader DDGM district can produce high-grade precious-metal veins, creating opportunities to identify extensions of known veins as well as additional parallel structures.
Among the more advanced regional exploration targets are Margaritas and El Rey. The Margaritas project area hosts a series of epithermal gold-silver veins situated northwest of the Arista mine within the central portion of the San José structural corridor. Historical exploration has intersected locally high-grade gold and silver mineralization. Margaritas is an important district-scale exploration target and may represent portions of a larger, more extensive vein system.
The El Rey prospect is located near the northwestern end of the DDGM land package and is interpreted as a low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver vein system. Historical drilling identified narrow but locally very high-grade gold and silver mineralization associated with volcanic rocks, with much of the mineralization encountered historically at relatively shallow depths and locally oxidized. El Rey therefore represents a more precious-metal-dominant style of mineralization than the polymetallic Arista system.
The following figure shows the location of the Arista and Alta Gracia mines and the key exploration targets, Margaritas and El Rey.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1060/312672_181536dfa4b5cb91_001full.jpg
On August 17, 2026, the Company announced selected results from 25,726 meters of resource definition, expansion and infill drilling, completed as of July 31, 2026, at Arista and Alta Gracia. Please see the prior news release for complete information about the results including assay methods, true widths and other relevant information.
Javier Reyes, CEO, commented, "What makes Don David particularly exciting is the scale and diversity of the exploration opportunities. We are not looking at a single deposit-we are looking at a district-scale land package extending approximately 55 kilometres along the San Jose structural corridor, with multiple known vein systems and several highly prospective targets that remain to be tested. Our producing Arista and Alta Gracia mines demonstrate the potential of this district, while targets such as Margaritas and El Rey provide compelling opportunities to discover and define additional mineralization. We believe we are only beginning to unlock the full exploration potential of the Don David district."
MARKETING SERVICES AGREEMENT
Goldgroup has entered into an arm's-length marketing consulting services agreement, effective as of September 1, 2026, with Lakefront Media LLC ("Lakefront") of 6650 W Indiantown Road, Suite 216, Jupiter Fl 33458 for an initial period of one week which may be extended for one or more additional one-week periods as determined by the Company in its sole discretion.
Lakefront will assist in all aspects of a marketing campaign for the Company, including but not be limited to:
- Content and Video Development: Headline Development, Image Curation
- SEO/PPC, double opt in email and SMS awareness
- Web Development: Landing Page creation, Software Setup, and configuration
- Media Buying & Distribution: Digital Advertisement Placement, Sponsored Article Placement, Native Advertisement Distribution, Display Advertisement Distribution, Push Notification Distribution, Search Engine Marketing.
- Campaign Reporting & Optimization: Analytical Reporting, Campaign Bidding Adjustments, Campaign Schedule Adjustments, and Campaign Budget Allocation Adjustments.
Lakefront is wholly owned by Matthew Shull, CEO.
In consideration for the performance of the services by Lakefront, the Company hereby agrees to compensate Lakefront as follows:
- A fee of $150,000 USD during the initial period for the services described and payable upon signature of the agreement.
The agreement is also subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
QUALIFIED PERSON
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared under the supervision of and has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Richings, P.Eng, Vice President Technical Services of Goldgroup Mining Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Richings is an employee of the Company and is not independent of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Javier Reyes"
Javier Reyes, Chairman and CEO
For more information:
+1 (604) 306-6867
410 - 1111 Melville St.
Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V6
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
ABOUT Goldgroup Mining Inc.
Goldgroup Mining Inc. is a precious-metals producer and growth-oriented mining company with four 100%-owned assets across Mexico and the United States.
The Company owns and operates the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and the Cerro Prieto Gold Mine in Sonora, Mexico, while advancing the San Francisco Gold Project in Sonora toward a potential production restart and the Back Forty Project in Michigan toward development.
Goldgroup's strategy is focused on building a larger-scale intermediate precious-metals producer through a combination of production growth, exploration, mine optimization, project development and disciplined capital allocation.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American under the symbol "GORO" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "55G0."
Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe-harbour provisions of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, as well as estimates and assumptions of management.
These forward-looking statements reflect Goldgroup's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to Goldgroup. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "projects," "potential," "scheduled," "forecast," "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the combination with Gold Resource, the integration of the businesses, future production and growth opportunities, exploration and drilling programs, mineral resource expansion, mine-life extension, the potential restart of the San Francisco Gold Project, the advancement and development of the Back Forty Project, the outcome of discussions relating to the Back Forty stream agreements, future operational and development milestones, and the Company's growth strategy and objectives.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the successful integration of the businesses, the availability of financing, personnel and equipment, the receipt of required permits and approvals, prevailing commodity prices, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration, development and operating plans.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, risks relating to integration of the combined business, exploration and development activities, permitting and regulatory approvals, operating performance, commodity prices, financing, the Back Forty stream agreements, and general economic, market and industry conditions. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties is disclosed in Goldgroup's annual information form dated June 10, 2026 and other continuous disclosure materials available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Any and all of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements.
Although Goldgroup believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking information. Goldgroup expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as may be required by, and in accordance with, applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312672