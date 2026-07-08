Royal Road Minerals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering

Royal Road Minerals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering

Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR,OTC:RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with SCP Resource Finance LP ("SCP") and Raymond James Ltd. ("Raymond James") as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Lead Agents"), on behalf of themselves and a syndicate of agents including Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively as the "Agents"), in connection with a "commercially reasonable efforts" private placement offering of up to 50,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.20 per Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$10,000,000 (the "Offering"), with the Shares to be offered and sold pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein). It is anticipated that Rio2 Limited will participate in the Offering to maintain their 15% position.

The net proceeds of the Offering shall be used for exploration activities in Colombia and for general corporate purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). As the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Shares may also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.royalroadminerals.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 28, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A cash commission equal to 6.0% on the gross proceeds of the Offering shall be paid to the Agents, subject to a reduction to purchasers on the President's List, the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The Jersey Financial Services Commission has given, and has not withdrawn, its consent under Article 2 of the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 to the issue of Shares. It must be distinctly understood that, in giving this consent, neither the registrar of companies nor the Jersey Financial Services Commission takes any responsibility for the financial soundness of the Company or for the correctness of any statements made, or opinions expressed, with regard to it. The JFSC is protected by the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Law 1947, as amended, against liability arising from the discharge of its functions under that law.

This offering document does not constitute a "prospectus" as defined by the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, the Alliance, the intention to form a joint venture, enter into a related agreement and establish Newco and, more generally, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

Contact

Jessica Martins
Royal Road Minerals Limited
info@royalroadminerals.com
+44 1534 887166

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304384

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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