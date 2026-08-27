Royal Gold Presenting at the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

Royal Gold Presenting at the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that management will present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a 35-minute fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, at 8:50 a.m. ET (6:50 a.m. MT). The event will be livestreamed, and a replay will be available approximately 15 to 30 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast.

Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/e82pfcbT4UwH79PoqVE5jB/neL7VU7TGhxaiFVYXNNa4b

The replay can be accessed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com under Investor Resources / Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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