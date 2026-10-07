Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced its plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2026 and provide an update on company operations. The company plans to release its third quarter results in the Investor Relations section of its website at ROOT.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com following the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday November 4, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
            
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.
ROOT Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The ROOT app has reached more than 18 million downloads and has analyzed more than 37 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com.

Contacts:

Media:
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com


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