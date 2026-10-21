Gemdale Gold Completes Phase 2 2026 Drill Program at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Phase 2 2026 infill drilling programme at its Pontio gold project, comprising 2,860 metres of drilling across 14 holes, primarily focused on infilling the S1 Sector to a 50-metre drill profile spacing.
The programme represents an important step towards the Company's planned maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), expected in early 2027.
Phase 2 Drilling Completed
The Phase 2 programme was designed to improve drill density and further define the continuity and geometry of the gold mineralisation within the S1 Sector. The tighter 50-metre profile spacing is intended to provide additional geological and assay data to support the evaluation and potential classification of the mineral resource.
The programme follows the successful completion of approximately 5,000 metres of Phase 1 drilling earlier in 2026, which confirmed previously identified gold mineralisation across the N1, N2 and S1 Sectors over several kilometres of strike. Previous drilling has demonstrated encouraging mineralised widths and grades, with widths of up to approximately 150 metres.
The Company looks forward to receiving assay results from the Phase 2 programme over the coming weeks and months.
In parallel, metallurgical test work is underway with SLR Consulting Ltd. in the United Kingdom to investigate potential processing routes and assess gold recoveries. Preliminary metallurgical results are anticipated in the coming weeks, and will provide additional important input into the Company's understanding of the project's development potential.
The integration of the drilling results, historical geological data and preliminary metallurgical test work will support the Company's ongoing technical evaluation and preparation for the planned maiden MRE.
Toby Strauss, President and CEO comments "We are pleased to have completed our Phase 2 drilling programme this year. This represents another important milestone as we advance the project towards our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, targeted for early 2027.
"With approximately 7,860 metres of drilling completed across our Phase 1 and Phase 2 programmes this year, in addition to around 10,000 metres of historical drilling, we are building the geological dataset required to support the resource estimation process focussed, for the moment, only on the very shallow portion of the mineralized system on the M2 Trend at Pontio. We now look forward to receiving the Phase 2 assay results over the coming months, alongside preliminary metallurgical test work results, which will further inform our understanding of the project's potential."
The Company will provide further updates as assay results and metallurgical test work results become available.
About Pontio
The Pontio Gold Project lies in western-central Finland, in an historical mining district featuring extremely good infrastructure, including paved roads, power and rail lines within a few kilometres. A highly skilled labour force and a high level of local services are available, including port access, smelters and refineries. Despite a long history of base metals mining, gold exploration in the area is still in its infancy; Pontio was only discovered in 2011 when the area's first gold mine (Laiva, some 45 km to the NW) was being commissioned.
Gold mineralisation has so far been outlined by drilling over a 4km strike length along the M2 Trend; mineralisation subcrops just beneath the surface, covered by a thin layer of soil, sand and gravel, and extends to at least 150m vertical and ranges from 20->150m in estimated true thickness. Gold mineralisation is mainly hosted in subvertical diorite and diorite porphyry dykes intruding gneissic metasediments that occur along a NNW trending mineralised corridor.
The M2 Trend is one of a number of identified potential gold bearing structures with the others, such as the M1, M2.5 and M3 Trends yet to have significant exploration along their lengths. The M2 Trend mineralisation can be subdivided into several Sectors labelled N1, N2, S1 and S2.
Gold mineralisation is typically fine-grained and associated with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in generally weakly sheared and variably potassic altered intrusive rocks. Alteration is in the form of biotite amphibole and potassium felspar. Unusually for the area there is no particular association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite mineralisation. Rarely, molybdenum is noted with quartz veining. Mineralisation postdates peak metamorphism and is intimately associated with the late intrusive diorite porphyries which are younger than the diorite dykes. The deposit is enigmatic in style but has affinities with the roots of a deep level porphyry system or a disseminated orogenic style of gold mineralisation.
Drilling, Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
The drill programme was contracted to Nivalan Timantikairaus Oy ("NTKOY"). Drilling was completed with an Atlas Copco CS1000 rig drilling HQ3 sized core. The Phase 2 drill programme started in August 2026 and was completed in October 2026.
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Ylivieska, Finland. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Minerals, Outokumpu, an international accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for sample prep and analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques (method Au-AA23) and multi-element analysis (method ME-MS61). As part of Gemdale's quality assurance/quality control program (QA/QC), certified gold reference standards are routinely inserted into the sample stream every 20th sample (5%). The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the QA/QC programme and confirms that no significant QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Dr. Toby Strauss (CGeol.; EurGeol.), Director, President and CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Strauss is not independent of the Company. Dr Strauss has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
More About Gemdale Gold
Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The Company has been active in Finland since 2018. The Company's 100% owned projects include:
Pontio Gold Project (western-central Finland): Historical and recent drilling has outlined near-surface gold mineralisation along a multi-kilometre trend that remains open along strike and at depth. The Company started an infill and extension drill programme in February, 2026, and, based on this programme, plans to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027. Full exploration information has been disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pontio Project, Central Ostrobothnia, Finland" with an effective date of 30 September, 2025 and filed on SEDAR on 16 January 2026.
Isoneva (western-central Finland): Exploration stage gold project located proximal to extensive boulder train anomalies. The property is subject to an option agreement (the "Isoneva Option") with Nordique Resources Inc. ("Nordique") pursuant to which Nordique may earn a 100% interest by, among other things, funding exploration expenditures over a three-year period and making additional financial commitments to the Company. For more information on the Isoneva Option, please see the Company's final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 under the heading "Business of the Corporation - January 1, 2025 to the date hereof".
Lapland Projects (northern Finland): A group of exploration permits and applications located within a recognised gold and base-metal exploration region, in proximity to several recent regional discoveries, including Rupert Resources' Ikkari gold project.
Nuotti (western-central Finland): Copper-nickel-platinum-palladium exploration license where limited historical government drilling indicates the presence of near-surface copper-PGM mineralisation.
Savo / Rantasalmi (southeastern Finland): Exploration license application area containing a historical inferred resource estimate of 3.23 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold for approximately 276,000 ounces of gold prepared by a prior operator, Rupert Resources Ltd., and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
In November 2018, Rupert Resources Ltd, released an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Brian Wolfe (Qualified Person) of International Resource Solution Pty Ltd. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed by Rupert Resources Ltd on SEDAR on 9th November, 2018. No new data subsequent to an earlier 2011 estimate was included in this study. This study used Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) for the estimation of grade into the block model. This study assumed a combined open pit and underground mining operation, recoveries of 85-90% and a gold price of EUR 1,200/oz (current gold price ~ EUR 4240/oz). The use of MIK as an estimation method, along with the requirements of a greater degree of confidence in the geological continuity for underground mining, were given as the reasons for the assigned lower resource category of Inferred Resources compared to the 2011 Resource Estimate. The Resource Estimate was reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t Au.
Osikonmäki Mineral Resource Estimate for Rupert Resources Ltd, 9 Nov 2018
|
Year
|
Cut-off Au g/t
|
Classification
|
Tonnes
|
Au (g/t)
|
Au oz
|
2018
|
1.5
|
Inferred
|
3,230,000
|
2.7
|
276,000
The Company is not aware of any further drilling or sampling being conducted on the property since this historical estimate was completed. Gemdale Gold Inc is not treating this historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Neither Gemdale Gold Inc nor a suitable Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource Estimate. The company believes this historical estimate is relevant and reliable in providing insight into the potential mineral resources for the project based on historical drilling completed to date. Gemdale Gold believes that further drilling is not required to verify or upgrade these historical resources to a current Mineral Resource Estimate, but that it is necessary for a Qualified Person to review the assumptions and methodology used for the estimation.
Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Toby Strauss, CGeol., EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Strauss, as President and CEO of the Company, is not independent of the Company.
Additional disclosure, including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at https://gemdalegold.com/ or on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/#.
ON BEHALF OF Gemdale Gold INC
"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO
For Further Information Please Contact:
|Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
|Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
|Director and EVP Corporate Development
|Executive Chairman
|Cell: +1 203-940 2538
|Cell: +1 917-991 7701
|Email: paul.durham@gemdale.eu
|Email: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu
Website: www.gemdalegold.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing drill program on the Pontio Gold Project, other anticipated drill programs, potential mineralisation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions and the Company's future business objectives. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity price fluctuations, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting risks, operational risks, and general economic and market conditions.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
ANNEXURE 1: Location of Pontio Drillholes
|
Hole
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Length_m
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Drill_Completed
|
BELANP001
|
403262
|
7120134
|
84.9
|
89.3
|
268.7
|
-45
|
22/09/2011
|
BELANP002
|
402932
|
7120148
|
83.4
|
44.35
|
95.8
|
-45
|
26/09/2011
|
BELANP003
|
403014
|
7120160
|
85.9
|
102.65
|
273.8
|
-45
|
28/09/2011
|
BELANP004
|
403292
|
7120338
|
82.1
|
76.75
|
275.1
|
-45
|
29/09/2011
|
BELANP005
|
403245
|
7120353
|
82.0
|
79.9
|
279.1
|
-45
|
30/09/2011
|
BELANP006
|
403311
|
7120528
|
81.3
|
80.55
|
277.7
|
-45
|
05/10/2011
|
BELANP007
|
403011
|
7121003
|
81.0
|
77.35
|
272.9
|
-45
|
06/10/2011
|
BELANP008
|
402187
|
7120992
|
82.0
|
98.6
|
92.6
|
-45
|
12/10/2011
|
BELANP009
|
402184
|
7120992
|
81.9
|
83.22
|
273.1
|
-45
|
15/10/2011
|
BELANP010
|
402255
|
7120702
|
82.9
|
90.05
|
277.0
|
-45
|
18/10/2011
|
BELANP011
|
402191
|
7119943
|
85.1
|
85.85
|
267.8
|
-45
|
22/10/2011
|
BELANP012
|
402226
|
7119940
|
85.5
|
119.45
|
271.3
|
-45
|
22/05/2012
|
BELANP013
|
402231
|
7119992
|
86.9
|
90.65
|
271.2
|
-45
|
23/05/2012
|
BELANP014
|
402223
|
7119894
|
85.7
|
83.25
|
273.0
|
-45
|
24/05/2012
|
BELANP015
|
402221
|
7120038
|
85.3
|
89.15
|
269.2
|
-45
|
25/05/2012
|
BELANP016
|
403032
|
7121002
|
80.7
|
76.45
|
267.0
|
-45
|
27/05/2012
|
BELANP017
|
402264
|
7119935
|
86.2
|
139.9
|
271.5
|
-45
|
10/01/2013
|
BELANP018
|
402249
|
7120040
|
85.5
|
128.2
|
272.2
|
-45
|
13/01/2013
|
BELANP019
|
402159
|
7119941
|
84.1
|
98.2
|
270.6
|
-45
|
16/01/2013
|
BELANP020
|
402225
|
7120179
|
86.9
|
122.1
|
271.0
|
-45
|
18/01/2013
|
BELANP021
|
402242
|
7119781
|
86.9
|
119.15
|
263.6
|
-45
|
20/01/2013
|
BELANP022
|
402254
|
7119627
|
93.0
|
89.45
|
270.2
|
-45
|
21/01/2013
|
BELANP023
|
402220
|
7118484
|
97.9
|
55.55
|
273.2
|
-45
|
25/01/2013
|
BELANP024
|
402523
|
7117845
|
99.0
|
104.4
|
268.2
|
-45
|
27/01/2013
|
BELANP025
|
402327
|
7119529
|
89.2
|
42.9
|
273.4
|
-45
|
22/01/2013
|
BELANP026
|
402291
|
7119631
|
90.4
|
101.45
|
268.3
|
-45
|
01/02/2013
|
BELANP027
|
402201
|
7119832
|
85.6
|
70.25
|
269.4
|
-45
|
30/01/2013
|
BELANP028
|
402193
|
7120231
|
83.2
|
95.45
|
269.2
|
-45
|
03/02/2013
|
PONT001
|
402259
|
7120037
|
86.5
|
113.75
|
278.6
|
-70
|
25/07/2019
|
PONT002
|
402243
|
7119892
|
87.8
|
190.7
|
272.0
|
-65
|
29/07/2019
|
PONT003
|
402245
|
7119442
|
90.7
|
95.5
|
273.5
|
-45
|
31/07/2019
|
PONT004
|
402295
|
7119442
|
90.1
|
77.42
|
281.9
|
-45
|
01/08/2019
|
PONT005
|
402279
|
7119259
|
91.9
|
80.5
|
286.9
|
-45
|
06/08/2019
|
PONT006
|
402326
|
7119267
|
90.6
|
83.4
|
285.4
|
-45
|
07/08/2019
|
PONT007
|
402324
|
7119071
|
91.5
|
130
|
275.8
|
-45
|
13/08/2019
|
PONT008
|
402271
|
7119072
|
92.2
|
80.5
|
265.0
|
-45
|
14/08/2019
|
PONT009
|
402349
|
7118862
|
92.8
|
95
|
291.9
|
-45
|
15/08/2019
|
PONT010
|
402401
|
7118871
|
91.9
|
89.5
|
260.6
|
-45
|
19/08/2019
|
PONT011
|
402433
|
7118671
|
94.7
|
83.8
|
289.2
|
-45
|
20/08/2019
|
PONT012
|
402478
|
7118669
|
93.5
|
82.2
|
269.9
|
-45
|
21/08/2019
|
PONT013
|
402516
|
7118479
|
94.5
|
80.8
|
271.6
|
-45
|
22/08/2019
|
PONT014
|
402466
|
7118482
|
97.1
|
77.9
|
270.3
|
-45
|
26/08/2019
|
PONT015
|
402416
|
7118483
|
99.2
|
75
|
270.0
|
-45
|
27/08/2019
|
PONT016
|
402324
|
7118480
|
100.7
|
152.3
|
270.4
|
-45
|
29/08/2019
|
PONT017
|
402463
|
7118275
|
99.3
|
77.6
|
270.6
|
-45
|
02/09/2019
|
PONT018
|
402535
|
7118272
|
99.9
|
110.9
|
277.0
|
-45
|
03/09/2019
|
PONT019
|
402481
|
7118077
|
99.1
|
74
|
272.8
|
-45
|
04/09/2019
|
PONT020
|
402536
|
7118081
|
98.4
|
92.7
|
261.6
|
-45
|
05/09/2019
|
PONT021
|
402542
|
7117676
|
100.2
|
86.5
|
266.1
|
-45
|
10/09/2019
|
PONT022
|
402593
|
7117678
|
99.9
|
89.6
|
266.7
|
-45
|
11/09/2019
|
PONT023
|
402567
|
7117859
|
99.9
|
86.1
|
275.6
|
-45
|
12/09/2019
|
PONT024
|
402352
|
7119269
|
89.8
|
170.9
|
270.4
|
-55
|
14/01/2020
|
PONT025
|
402306
|
7119348
|
90.7
|
76.5
|
271.0
|
-45
|
15/01/2020
|
PONT026
|
402200
|
7119351
|
90.5
|
179.3
|
90.2
|
-55
|
20/01/2020
|
PONT027
|
402321
|
7119438
|
90.1
|
146.5
|
269.3
|
-55
|
22/01/2020
|
PONT028
|
402217
|
7119549
|
91.1
|
80.5
|
89.2
|
-45
|
24/01/2020
|
PONT029
|
402182
|
7119548
|
90.7
|
147.2
|
83.6
|
-55
|
29/01/2020
|
PONT030
|
402179
|
7119647
|
92.5
|
149.8
|
95.5
|
-55
|
31/01/2020
|
PONT031
|
402214
|
7119749
|
89.7
|
80.6
|
88.5
|
-45
|
01/02/2020
|
PONT032
|
402180
|
7119744
|
89.9
|
146.5
|
90.1
|
-55
|
04/02/2020
|
PONT033
|
402214
|
7119835
|
87.1
|
91.3
|
102.4
|
-45
|
05/02/2020
|
PONT034
|
402080
|
7119944
|
85.3
|
223.1
|
100.5
|
-55
|
10/02/2020
|
PONT035
|
402256
|
7118849
|
92.7
|
58.8
|
93.7
|
-45
|
28/04/2020
|
PONT036
|
402220
|
7118850
|
92.0
|
55.7
|
90.3
|
-45
|
29/04/2020
|
PONT037
|
402343
|
7119151
|
90.2
|
88.6
|
269.7
|
-45
|
04/05/2020
|
PONT038
|
402305
|
7119550
|
91.3
|
162
|
271.2
|
-55
|
07/05/2020
|
PONT039
|
402099
|
7120351
|
84.6
|
113.8
|
89.9
|
-45
|
12/05/2020
|
PONT040
|
402107
|
7120450
|
83.6
|
121.3
|
90.0
|
-45
|
18/05/2020
|
PONT041
|
401935
|
7120248
|
85.1
|
56.1
|
90.5
|
-45
|
19/05/2020
|
PONT042
|
401843
|
7120144
|
86.1
|
50.3
|
89.9
|
-45
|
20/05/2020
|
PONT043
|
401828
|
7120250
|
87.8
|
64.5
|
89.5
|
-45
|
21/05/2020
|
PONT044
|
401910
|
7120450
|
85.1
|
64.5
|
89.8
|
-45
|
27/05/2020
|
PONT045
|
401807
|
7120446
|
84.1
|
53.1
|
90.0
|
-45
|
26/05/2020
|
PONT046
|
401568
|
7120449
|
86.6
|
49.6
|
90.7
|
-45
|
28/05/2020
|
PONT047
|
401388
|
7120448
|
88.6
|
68.1
|
89.6
|
-45
|
02/06/2020
|
PONT048
|
401415
|
7120251
|
87.0
|
58.8
|
90.1
|
-45
|
09/06/2020
|
PONT049
|
401261
|
7120448
|
90.1
|
87.9
|
91.4
|
-45
|
03/06/2020
|
PONT050
|
401206
|
7120250
|
91.8
|
61.6
|
90.1
|
-45
|
04/06/2020
|
PONT051
|
401236
|
7120144
|
92.8
|
57.4
|
270.1
|
-45
|
08/06/2020
|
PONT052
|
402258
|
7119991
|
87.7
|
158
|
270.2
|
-55
|
18/06/2020
|
PONT053
|
402350
|
7119351
|
89.5
|
172.76
|
271.4
|
-45
|
09/04/2021
|
PONT054
|
402204
|
7119253
|
92.9
|
223.64
|
91.7
|
-55
|
13/04/2021
|
PONT055
|
402287
|
7119938
|
88.7
|
250.3
|
271.3
|
-50
|
19/04/2021
|
PONT056
|
402667
|
7117452
|
101.4
|
68
|
270.3
|
-45
|
21/04/2021
|
PONT057
|
402571
|
7117451
|
100.8
|
145.9
|
270.0
|
-45
|
23/04/2021
|
PONT058
|
402623
|
7117449
|
101.8
|
146.7
|
269.8
|
-45
|
28/04/2021
|
PONT059
|
402517
|
7117253
|
101.5
|
106.4
|
91.3
|
-45
|
30/04/2021
|
PONT060
|
402479
|
7118851
|
91.6
|
145.7
|
273.9
|
-50
|
05/05/2021
|
PONT061
|
402685
|
7117050
|
101.1
|
78.75
|
90.0
|
-45
|
19/10/2023
|
PONT062
|
402585
|
7117050
|
101.5
|
92.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
24/10/2023
|
PONT063
|
402415
|
7116858
|
104.1
|
60.9
|
90.0
|
-45
|
27/10/2023
|
PONT064
|
402385
|
7116858
|
103.6
|
49.9
|
90.0
|
-45
|
30/10/2023
|
PONT065
|
402550
|
7116160
|
107.2
|
87.88
|
90.0
|
-45
|
02/11/2023
|
PONT066
|
402765
|
7116450
|
103.8
|
73.9
|
90.0
|
-45
|
06/11/2023
|
PONT067
|
402845
|
7116450
|
103.4
|
75.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
08/11/2023
|
PONT068
|
402820
|
7115850
|
107.4
|
75.64
|
90.0
|
-45
|
11/11/2023
|
PONT069
|
402170
|
7118950
|
93.3
|
79.23
|
90.0
|
-45
|
15/11/2023
|
PONT070
|
401880
|
7120650
|
84.7
|
107.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
22/11/2023
|
PONT071
|
402222
|
7120101
|
85.1
|
103.8
|
270.0
|
-45
|
30/01/2026
|
PONT072
|
402199
|
7120100
|
85.0
|
86
|
270.0
|
-45
|
01/02/2026
|
PONT073
|
402277
|
7119705
|
89.8
|
203.2
|
270.0
|
-45
|
06/02/2026
|
PONT074
|
402275
|
7119599
|
92.3
|
203.3
|
270.0
|
-45
|
10/02/2026
|
PONT075
|
402124
|
7119595
|
90.5
|
200.4
|
90.0
|
-45
|
14/02/2026
|
PONT076
|
402297
|
7119495
|
90.7
|
101.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
16/02/2026
|
PONT077
|
402298
|
7119495
|
90.5
|
152.8
|
270.0
|
-60
|
19/02/2026
|
PONT078
|
402438
|
7119481
|
88.9
|
86.5
|
270.0
|
-45
|
22/02/2026
|
PONT079
|
402309
|
7119398
|
90.1
|
225.15
|
270.0
|
-45
|
25/02/2026
|
PONT080
|
402330
|
7119392
|
89.7
|
89.8
|
270.0
|
-55
|
27/02/2026
|
PONT080B
|
402326
|
7119392
|
89.8
|
299.8
|
270.0
|
-55
|
05/03/2026
|
PONT081
|
402330
|
7119300
|
90.4
|
203.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
08/03/2026
|
PONT082
|
402348
|
7119300
|
89.8
|
251.9
|
270.0
|
-60
|
12/03/2026
|
PONT083
|
402443
|
7119297
|
89.3
|
77
|
270.0
|
-45
|
17/03/2026
|
PONT084
|
402351
|
7119249
|
89.9
|
164.06
|
270.0
|
-45
|
16/03/2026
|
PONT085
|
402445
|
7117850
|
100.8
|
206.6
|
90.0
|
-45
|
20/03/2026
|
PONT086
|
402579
|
7117749
|
99.9
|
254.6
|
270.0
|
-45
|
24/03/2026
|
PONT087
|
402458
|
7117551
|
102.4
|
200.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
27/03/2026
|
PONT088
|
402488
|
7117350
|
101.8
|
164.8
|
270.0
|
-45
|
30/03/2026
|
PONT089
|
402811
|
7116452
|
103.7
|
110.7
|
90.0
|
-55
|
01/04/2026
|
PONT090
|
402751
|
7116648
|
103.2
|
152.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
08/04/2026
|
PONT091
|
402668
|
7116647
|
104.4
|
149.8
|
90.0
|
-45
|
10/04/2026
|
PONT092
|
402598
|
7117355
|
100.6
|
140.8
|
270.0
|
-45
|
12/04/2026
|
PONT093
|
402567
|
7117554
|
100.2
|
227.32
|
270.0
|
-45
|
15/04/2026
|
PONT094
|
402641
|
7117676
|
99.8
|
281.7
|
270.0
|
-45
|
19/04/2026
|
PONT095
|
402445
|
7117950
|
99.7
|
224.8
|
90.0
|
-45
|
23/04/2026
|
PONT096
|
402413
|
7117753
|
101.1
|
221.7
|
90.0
|
-45
|
26/04/2026
|
PONT097
|
402217
|
7120075
|
85.2
|
104.65
|
260.0
|
-45
|
29/04/2026
|
PONT098
|
402198
|
7119871
|
86.0
|
119.9
|
270.0
|
-45
|
01/05/2026
|
PONT099
|
402490
|
7117350
|
101.8
|
137.80
|
90
|
-45
|
22/08/2026
|
PONT100
|
402421
|
7117450
|
101.7
|
191.70
|
90
|
-45
|
29/08/2026
|
PONT101
|
402475
|
7117500
|
102.2
|
122.68
|
90
|
-45
|
01/09/2026
|
PONT102
|
402460
|
7117600
|
102.1
|
173.80
|
90
|
-45
|
06/09/2026
|
PONT103
|
402433
|
7117800
|
101.7
|
209.70
|
90
|
-45
|
10/09/2026
|
PONT104
|
402418
|
7117900
|
100.4
|
239.50
|
90
|
-45
|
13/09/2026
|
PONT105
|
402457
|
7118000
|
99.6
|
200.46
|
90
|
-45
|
17/09/2026
|
PONT106
|
402610
|
7118080
|
97.5
|
182.01
|
270
|
-45
|
22/09/2026
|
PONT107
|
402620
|
7117900
|
99.4
|
269.68
|
270
|
-45
|
26/09/2026
|
PONT108
|
402600
|
7117800
|
100.1
|
290.60
|
270
|
-45
|
30/09/2026
|
PONT109
|
402587
|
7117600
|
101.2
|
272.70
|
270
|
-45
|
07/10/2026
|
PONT110
|
402352
|
7117500
|
102.5
|
299.00
|
90
|
-55
|
11/10/2026
|
PONT111
|
402530
|
7117150
|
101.6
|
124.20
|
90
|
-45
|
14/10/2026
|
PONT112
|
402840
|
7116350
|
103.4
|
146.80
|
90
|
-45
|
17/10/2026
|
R336
|
401607
|
7116611
|
100.0
|
70.7
|
270.0
|
-40
|
31/12/1987
|
R337
|
401018
|
7116639
|
100.0
|
120.3
|
270.0
|
-40
|
31/12/1987
|
R338
|
400749
|
7116652
|
100.0
|
125.8
|
90.0
|
-40
|
31/12/1987
|
R460
|
401490
|
7118569
|
93.0
|
60.2
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
|
R461
|
401505
|
7119008
|
93.0
|
62
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
|
R462
|
401505
|
7119008
|
93.0
|
80
|
90.0
|
-60
|
31/12/2001
|
R463
|
401358
|
7119015
|
89.0
|
60
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
|
R464
|
401560
|
7119006
|
94.0
|
89.3
|
270.0
|
-50
|
31/12/2001
|
R465
|
401558
|
7118966
|
94.0
|
98.1
|
270.0
|
-55
|
31/12/2001
|
R466
|
401558
|
7118966
|
94.0
|
81
|
90.0
|
-45
|
31/12/2001
SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire