Root, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

Root, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of ROOT Insurance, today announced financial results for the third quarter. ROOT's third quarter financial results and management commentary can be found in the shareholder letter posted to the company's investor relations website. An updated version of the company's investor presentation will also be available. Both can be found on ir.joinroot.com .

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, November 5, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: November 5, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908

Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Events page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root, Inc.
Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company. ROOT is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The ROOT app has more than 16 million app downloads and has collected over 34 billion miles of driving data to inform its insurance offerings.

For more information, visit root.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)ROOTNGS:ROOTFintech Investing
ROOT
The Conversation (0)
Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF), ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, along with an initial update on portfolio performance. As of September 30, 2025, Torrent reports a Net Asset Value ("NAV")... Keep Reading...
Green Technology Metals Logo

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Keep Reading...
Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

Lobe Sciences Ltd. to Attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE,OTC:LOBEF) (OTCQB: LOBEF) (FSE: LOBE.F) ("Lobe Sciences" or the "Company") a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Interim Results

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.Highlights:Pitfield confirmed as the world's most significant new titanium discovery, with unparalled scale,... Keep Reading...
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties Reports Increase in Copper Royalty Revenues from Punitaqui and Provides Updates on Other Key Royalties

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its royalty portfolio.Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik commented: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of approximately C$210,000 in revenues since our December... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project