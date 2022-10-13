Base MetalsInvesting News

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that field work in 2022 has expanded the known extent of mineralization at the TOE Zone on Romios' Trek Property in the Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia and continues to support an Eskay Creek or Kuroko VMS model for this untested high-grade Cu-Au-Ag-Sb target.

The geology and style of the high-grade mineralization at the TOE Zone are both very similar to the world class Eskay Creek Au-Ag deposit. The known extent of this mineralization was increased by 75% in 2022 and it is believed that there is room for substantial expansion as many of the showings trend off under overburden.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_002full.jpg

Photo 1: Typical mineralized sulphide horizon within basalts; >1 m wide gossan with a high-grade core

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_002full.jpg.

Romios' VP of Exploration Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "The TOE Zone showings are high in metals like copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver which are found in typical VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) deposits while both the geological setting and the enrichment in an "epithermal suite" of metals such as antimony, arsenic +/- mercury are characteristic of the Kuroko or Eskay Creek VMS sub-types. Although it is still early days in our understanding of this exciting prospect, we are confident that the TOE Zone will develop into a high-potential drill target."

Highlights:

  • Three (3) styles of related mineralization occur:

1) A series of narrow, high-grade Cu-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn-Sb sulphide horizons up to 1 m wide are found within the andesite / basalt units. The cores of these zones have returned assays from trace to highs of 2.2 g/t Au, 809 g/t Ag, 3.9% Cu, 2.7% Zn, 0.9% Pb, 539 ppm As, and 0.28% Sb (antimony) over widths of 15 to 25 cm (see Photo 1 and Map 1).
2) Thick units of gossanous felsic volcanics occur in a belt NW of the mafic volcanics and the widest of these returned assays of 1.5 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag, 480 ppm As and 0.13% Cu over 4.0 m (Photo 2).A 1.0 m wide sample collected from the centre of this aforementioned zone in 2021 assayed 2.3 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 556 ppm As and 1.24% Cu with no visible copper mineralization. This zone is highly weathered at surface and the grades may well be higher in fresher rock at depth.
3) A highly mineralized quartz vein near the felsic volcanics assayed 3.0 g/t Au, 373 g/t Ag, 2.3% Cu, 0.25% Pb, 0.23% Sb, 0.96% Zn across 0.25 m. Scattered veins of coarse-grained massive pyrite are also mineralized; one 0.1 m vein assayed 0.85% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au and 17 g/t Ag.

  • Mineralization has now been located in outcrops scattered over a 175 m x 65 m NE-trending area (see Map 1). The full extent of these outcrops is obscured to the NW and SE by glacial till cover.
  • A >30 m wide unit of gossanous, pyritic argillite lies within the volcanic sequence (Photo 3) and is somewhat anomalous in copper (311-535 ppm), gold (23-49 ppb), zinc (407 to 1160 ppm), silver (3 ppm), and manganese (2910 to 5520 ppm), suggesting that the mineralizing event continued to some degree throughout both volcanism and sedimentation.
  • The presence of Cu-Au-Ag-Sb-Zn-Pb mineralization in a bimodal sequence of felsic and mafic volcanics interbedded with pyritic argillite is similar to the geology of the Eskay Creek deposit 66 km to the SE. The age of the rocks hosting the Toe Zone has not been determined yet but rocks similar in age to Eskay Creek occur 11 km to the NE on Romios' North East claim block.
  • The full extent of the Toe Zone mineralization is unclear due to glacial till cover. A program of geophysical surveys (IP) and further detailed mapping will be designed in order to define the most favourable drill sites.

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "We are very encouraged by the latest results from the TOE Zone, especially given its close proximity (600 m) to our Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target, which is Romios' current primary focus in the Golden Triangle (see Romios press release September 29, 2022). This is one of several historic high-grade showings on Trek that we expect to include in the anticipated future drill program at Trek South."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_004.jpg

Map 1: TOE Zone general geology and 2022 assays

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_004full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_005.jpg

Photo 2: View of the widest mineralized felsic unit exposed at the TOE Zone

To view an enhanced version of Photo 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_005full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_007.jpg

Photo 3: View looking SW across the main escarpment at the TOE Zone. Central pyritic argillite flanked by gossanous, locally mineralized felsic units. High grade zones occur on the hill top to the left of the photo and behind the observer.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/140410_c2a9bc10f471d836_007full.jpg.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON THE TOE ZONE

The TOE Zone is one of at least 10 underexplored historic mineral showings on the southern Trek claims and was discovered in 1988 by Lorica Resources. A 2.0 m chip sample collected at that time assayed 1.23 g/t Au, 267 g/t Ag, 5.2% Cu, 1.06% Zn and 0.42% Pb. Geological mapping, soil sampling, a VLF survey and further rock sampling were carried out by Lorica in 1990, returning individual assay highs up to 645 g/t Ag, 2.6 g/t Au, 4.8% Cu, 2.25% Pb, and 5.0% Zn in grab samples. Mineralization was described as consisting of massive to semi-massive, variably banded/layered pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and barite, hosted in andesitic volcanics with local intense quartz-sericite-pyrite altered horizons (now thought to be mineralized felsic volcanics). This prospect was interpreted as a Kuroko-type VMS occurrence when discovered in 1988. Romios believes that a Kuroko model, or the somewhat similar Eskay Creek model, are both still valid.

Little work has been done on this prospect since the early work by Lorica. A limited sampling program by Romios in 2006 returned assays up to 4.45 g/t Au, 1,965 g/t Ag, 3.78% Cu, 2.27% Pb, 2.9% Zn and >1% Sb. No further work was carried out here until brief field exams by Romios in 2021 and 2022.

The TOE Zone is located approximately 600 m west of the exposed edge of the Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target which was explored with a major geophysical and mapping program by Romios in 2022 (results are pending). It is 1.5 km south of the partially cleared road route from Highway 37 to the giant Galore Creek alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposit(s) site and 15 km SW of the proposed Galore Creek mill site. The Galore Creek project is owned by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

QA/QC

The samples discussed in this document were grab and chip samples considered representative of the outcrops and veins being sampled. They were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories in Terrace and Vancouver, BC for assay and multi-element analyses. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented to ensure reliable assay results by inserting alternating blanks and commercial assay standards at every 10th position in the sample series.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

As our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President and CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

John Biczok, P. Geo., VP of Exploration - 613-410-7877 or jbiczok@romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140410

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesTSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as CEO

Romios Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as CEO

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed CEO of the Company. Mr. Burega was appointed President of the Company in September 2021. Tom Drivas has resigned as CEO. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Drivas for his guidance and his service to the Company as CEO from its inception. Mr. Drivas will remain a director of the Company.

"Tom founded Romios Gold more than 27 years ago, and over the years, he did an exceptional job at identifying prime locations to accumulate sizeable exploration claim blocks in Canada and Nevada," stated Stephen Burega, President and CEO. He continued, "I want to thank Tom for all of his efforts and direction over the years in developing Romios and securing strong partnerships and assets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Engages Simcoe Geoscience to Undertake an ALPHA IP Survey Across the Trek South Porphyry-Style Cu-Au-Ag System In the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Engages Simcoe Geoscience to Undertake an ALPHA IP Survey Across the Trek South Porphyry-Style Cu-Au-Ag System In the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has contracted Simcoe Geoscience of Stouffville, Ontario, to undertake a next-generation APLHA IPTM induced polarization geophysical survey across the 1 km wide Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (Map 1).

As reported in November 2021 (See news release, November 18), Romios' field work in the Trek South area over the past 2-3 years has discovered and partially delineated a >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration and veinlet-hosted Copper-Gold-Silver (Cu-Au-Ag) mineralization. Simcoe's advanced IP technology is expected to detect key sulphide mineralization present below surface to depths of 550 to 650 m for drill targeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Continues to Expand La Romanera Deposit, Intersects 30 Meters Grading 3.0 g/t Gold, 67.6 g/t Silver Including 7.5 Meters Grading 7.2 g/t Gold, 41.6 g/t Silver

Emerita Continues to Expand La Romanera Deposit, Intersects 30 Meters Grading 3.0 g/t Gold, 67.6 g/t Silver Including 7.5 Meters Grading 7.2 g/t Gold, 41.6 g/t Silver

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). The Company continues to have 13 drilling rigs on site on a 24-hour rotation.

Assay results have been received from 4 drill holes, LR028, LR024, LR020 and LR018 (Figure 1). All intercepted significant mineralization except LR018, which intercepted primarily massive pyrite.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Clayton Stockpile Testing

CMX Clayton Stockpile Testing

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

October 13, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Announces Private Placement for up to C$1,000,000

Renforth Announces Private Placement for up to C$1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Announces Filing of Nicobat Nickel Project 43-101 Technical Report in Preparation for Planned Spinout

Usha Resources Announces Filing of Nicobat Nickel Project 43-101 Technical Report in Preparation for Planned Spinout

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has filed its 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), on the Company's Nicobat Project, in relation to the proposed spinout of the Company's Nickel-Copper-Cobalt property located in Northwest Ontario

The Technical Report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on The Nicobat Project" and dated April 19, 2022, has been prepared for the Company by Andrew Tims, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings

Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it has received preliminary data from the 2002 underground LIDAR Survey conducted in August 2022 on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

  • Victory has acquired and staked additional claims, adding to its Stingray property array in Quebec on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries
  • Expanding from 44 claims announced in July, Victory has now in total acquired, staked, and filed 49 non-contiguous claims in the highly prospective James Bay Lithium District
  • Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in the region and other promising Lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has increased its land claim holdings in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, bringing the total claims acquired, staked, and filed to 49. The Company's Stingray Properties are non-contiguous to the south of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE:PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec

Victory's exploration team has dealt with technical issues with the Quebec mining registration system (GESTIM) and added to and relocated some if its claims to, expanding from 44 claims announced in July to a total of 49 claims. The array of Stingray Properties as per the map below indicate 4 non-contiguous holdings, south and adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×