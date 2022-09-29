Base MetalsInvesting News

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

Romios' VP of Exploration Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "we are very pleased that the first ever IP-MT survey has been successfully completed on the Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect, and a 3D model is now being generated of this significant target. Romios' 2022 work in the Golden Triangle also resulted in the discovery of numerous, often substantial, quartz veins near historic gold showings on several properties and we look forward to receiving and evaluating those results soon."

Stephen Burega, President and CEO, stated, "The 3D modelling will be key to opening conversations with potential funding partners for the Trek South prospect. Management has been cultivating numerous contacts to initiate their review/assessment of the potential at Trek South. We are looking forward to correlating these results with the mineralized surface exposures, and to sharing more in the near future once the modelling is competed."

Highlights:

  • Trek South: An ALPHA IPTM survey totalling 5.6 km was completed by Simcoe Geoscience on 3 lines up to 2.3 km long across the >1 km wide, locally mineralized Trek South porphyry-style alteration system. The IP survey was designed to detect potential sulphide mineralization to a depth of ~600 metres. After an initial inspection of these results the go-ahead was given for a Magnetotelluric Survey (MT) along one of the IP lines. MT is capable of detecting mineralization well beyond the limits of the IP survey, to depths >10 km. The combined IP-MT results are now being processed and interpreted in detail by Romios' consulting geophysicists and will be reported on separately in the near future. Our partner, Simcoe Geoscience, is currently working on 1D and 2D modelling from the IP, and Phoenix Geoscience is preparing the 3D modelling.
  • North East Claims:Located 300 metres north of the Galore Creek access route and
  • Burt Claim: An initial field visit was made to Romios' new BURT claim located 4 km south of the historic Johnny Mt. gold mine and 8 km SW of the old Snip gold mine. The claim covers a number of old showings including the "Burton", a 5 metre wide quartz vein that has assayed up to 4 g/t Au and 72 g/t Ag in limited historic sampling. Due to weather conditions, the crew was unable to access this particular showing but mapping and sampling to the west located a number of copper-bearing quartz veins. Assays are pending.
  • Rugged Claim: A brief field visit was also made to Romios' new RUGGED claim located 70 km north of Galore Creek and 25 km SW of the community of Telegraph Creek. The claim covers ~one-half of a 4 km wide syenite-pyroxenite intrusion believed to be a prime target for an alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-PGE system. Previous workers have located Cu-Au-Ag-PGE mineralization here assaying up to 3.2 g/t Au, 1.97% Cu, 10 g/t Ag and 1.36 g/t Pt+Pd. Romios' examination of the claim was cut short by incoming bad weather but copper stained pyroxenite was located and sampled (0.2% Cu and 0.17 g/t Au). A thorough exploration program is considered warranted here.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_photo1rg_407.jpg

PHOTO 1: Chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) covered fractures on boulder along Trek South IP survey line.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_photo1rg.jpg.

  • North West Claims: Located 10 km west of Galore Creek, they were explored to follow-up the discovery of gold bearing quartz veins in 2021 (5 - 9 g/t Au) and 2010 (16.5 g/t Au). Numerous additional veins were located at this latter site and several large veins up to 1.2 m wide were discovered elsewhere this season, some with visible copper mineralization. Assays are pending.

  • Red Line Claims: An extensive mapping and sampling program was undertaken on Romios' Red Line claims located 32 km north of the historic Eskay Creek Au-Ag mine and believed to be within the same geological setting. This work was financed by Copperhead Resources which has an option to earn a 75% interest in the property. The mapping was conducted by an expert in the local stratigraphy and his report is expected shortly.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_photo2rg_382.jpg

PHOTO 2: Newly discovered copper-stained quartz vein, ~70 cm wide, North West Claims

To view an enhanced version of Photo 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_photo2rg.jpg.

Burega continued, "the discovery of additional quartz veins of substantial size on the North West claims in the vicinity of historic showings was another highlight of the summer program. Romios personnel also completed several weeks of exploration work on three of our projects in NW Ontario and a summary of that work will be forthcoming shortly."

QA/QC

The samples discussed in this document were grab and chip samples considered representative of the outcrops, veins and boulders being sampled. They were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories in Terrace and Vancouver, BC for assay and multi-element analyses. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented to ensure reliable assay results by inserting alternating blanks and commercial assay standards at every 10th position in the sample series.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_map1rg_535.jpg

Map 1: Location of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle, NW British Columbia

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/138858_map1rg.jpg.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious-and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid Nevada claims covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Project in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

John Biczok, P. Geo., VP of Exploration - 613-410-7877 or jbiczok@romios.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138858

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesTSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Retains Stirling Merchant Capital and Natrinova Capital as Investor Relations Consultants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as CEO

Romios Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as CEO

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed CEO of the Company. Mr. Burega was appointed President of the Company in September 2021. Tom Drivas has resigned as CEO. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Drivas for his guidance and his service to the Company as CEO from its inception. Mr. Drivas will remain a director of the Company.

"Tom founded Romios Gold more than 27 years ago, and over the years, he did an exceptional job at identifying prime locations to accumulate sizeable exploration claim blocks in Canada and Nevada," stated Stephen Burega, President and CEO. He continued, "I want to thank Tom for all of his efforts and direction over the years in developing Romios and securing strong partnerships and assets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Engages Simcoe Geoscience to Undertake an ALPHA IP Survey Across the Trek South Porphyry-Style Cu-Au-Ag System In the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Engages Simcoe Geoscience to Undertake an ALPHA IP Survey Across the Trek South Porphyry-Style Cu-Au-Ag System In the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has contracted Simcoe Geoscience of Stouffville, Ontario, to undertake a next-generation APLHA IPTM induced polarization geophysical survey across the 1 km wide Trek South porphyry Cu-Au-Ag target in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (Map 1).

As reported in November 2021 (See news release, November 18), Romios' field work in the Trek South area over the past 2-3 years has discovered and partially delineated a >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration and veinlet-hosted Copper-Gold-Silver (Cu-Au-Ag) mineralization. Simcoe's advanced IP technology is expected to detect key sulphide mineralization present below surface to depths of 550 to 650 m for drill targeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Provides Project Update and Announces US$10 Million Loan Facility

Canada Nickel Provides Project Update and Announces US$10 Million Loan Facility

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on the Crawford project and its financing activities.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"The Company remains on track to deliver the feasibility study for Crawford by year-end. The study work is approximately 85% complete and the company is confident in its outcome.  This financing will allow us to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering that is advantageous for us to complete during the coming winter months and allows us to remain well-funded as we continue to aggressively advance the project" said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.

Loan Facility

The Company has arranged a US$10 million loan facility with Auramet which is expected to close on or before October 14 , 2022.  The loan will be due January 14, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share.   The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.  The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.   Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $900 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZeroNickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Contact:
Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study and the timing and completion of the loan facility. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions,events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-provides-project-update-and-announces-us10-million-loan-facility-301636152.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c2107.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2022 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unaudited interim consolidated July 31, 2022, financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

For the nine months ended July 31, 2022, Copper Fox had a net loss of $889,829 (July 31, 2021 - $747,620) which equated to $0.00 loss per share (July 31, 2021 - $0.00 loss per share).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Announces Drill Program on Eight Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Announces Drill Program on Eight Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and that multiple new targets have been identified for drill testing at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO states: "Drilling has continued at Escacena with up to four drill rigs operating since January. The current plan includes testing at least six new targets in the Escacena Project in addition to continuing to expand the copper and tin mineralization at La Romana. We are excited at the potential to make further copper discoveries with drilling now initiated on several new targets, all within 5km of our near-surface La Romana copper-tin discovery. Ongoing exploration continues to generate multiple high-priority drill targets. Drilling is underway at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and is due to commence shortly at the Pilar, Zarcita and La Romana Deep targets. This is the first time most of the new targets will be drill tested. The fact that we are already seeing evidence of copper, lead and zinc mineralization in some of our first holes on new targets at Hornitos and La Jarosa is very encouraging with assay results awaited. Assay results are also pending for 14 drill holes at the La Romana discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that from mid-June - Early September 2022 they were successful in securing 4 adit entrances on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Large Scale Discovery at Reid, Provides Regional Exploration Update

Canada Nickel Confirms Large Scale Discovery at Reid, Provides Regional Exploration Update

Highlights

  • Current drilling confirms large scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90% of Crawford footprint of 1.6 km 2 which contains the fifth largest Measured & Indicated sulphide resource globally of 3.5 million tonnes of contained nickel
  • Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 km 2 of geophysical targets
  • Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05 intersecting 394 metres of 0.26% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today confirmed a large-scale discovery at its Reid property, and positive drilling results at other regional targets as a result of its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 101/14-36-008-13 W2M (" Second Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs, which aligns with the Company's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium in existing infrastructure.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×