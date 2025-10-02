Romios Announces Closing of $968,000 Insider Debt Settlement

Romios Announces Closing of $968,000 Insider Debt Settlement

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce that further to its press release of July 16, 2025, it has extinguished $968,386 of debt owed to certain former and current officers and directors in consideration for the issuance of 25,578,450 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.02 per share (the "Debt Settlement").

"The settlement of this debt is a key step forward in the process now well underway, of reinvigorating Romios," said Kevin Keough, CEO. "Our goal is to enter 2026 with a clean balance sheet and a fresh new look, positioned to achieve exploration success next season at our Trek South copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle."

Anastasios (Tom) Drivas ("Tom Drivas"), a former director of the Company and former President and CEO, was owed $701,817.07 for salary for the period from February 2016 to January 2022. Tom Drivas forgave $201,817.07 of accrued salary owed to him, and settled his outstanding salary of $500,000 (the "Reduced Salary") in consideration for the issuance of $245,000 of common shares at $0.02 per common share for a total of 12,250,000 common shares. The Company is also obligated to pay the remainder of his Reduced Salary, being $255,000, to the Canada Revenue Agency for source deductions by November 15, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the closing of the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on February 2, 2026.

The insider debt settlements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company issued to insiders did not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

Early Warning Disclosure Regarding Tom Drivas

Tom Drivas, a former director of the Company, has acquired 12,250,000 common shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement, Tom Drivas beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 21,192,287 common shares, 833,333 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") with each warrant exercisable at $0.05 for one (1) common share of the Company, until October 27, 2025, and 800,000 stock options (the "Options") exercisable at between $0.05 and $0.08 until January 14, 2026 representing approximately 7.03% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 7.54% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the closing of the Debt Settlement, Tom Drivas now beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 33,442,287 Common Shares, and the Warrants and Options, representing approximately 10.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.68% on a partially diluted basis.

Tom Drivas has advised that the common shares were acquired for investment purposes and that he has no present intention to either increase or decrease his holdings in the Company. Notwithstanding the foregoing, he has advised that he may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over common shares of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, exercise of warrants, other treasury issuances or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this early warning report in respect of this transaction will be available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also wishes to announce the option agreement dated April 6th, 2022, pursuant to which Copperhead Resources Inc. could have acquired a 75% ownership interest in the Red Line Project from the Company, has been terminated.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company has crafted an ambitious business plan to advance Romios in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, primarily by refocusing its efforts on achieving discoveries through the drill bit. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's "Golden Triangle", the most significant of which is the Trek South prospect, upon which a range of geosciences applied to it in the period since 2022 including mapping, sampling, magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys, have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential and is among the best undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget is under preparation. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.romios.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.romios.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

For further information visit www.romios.com or contact:

Kevin M. Keough Stephen Burega
Chief Executive Officer  President
Tel: 613 622-1916  Tel: 647 515-3734
Email: kkeough@romios.com  Email: sburega@romios.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268768

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Romios Gold ResourcesRG:CATSXV:RGBase Metals Investing
RG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring Copper, Gold, Silver Assets in Top North American Mining Jurisdictions

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 15 million shares (the "Shares") priced at $0.01 per Share for up to $150,000 (the "Offering").

Funds will be used for exploration and working capital. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. No funds from the sale of the Shares will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or for investor relations activities. The funds from the sale of the Shares will be allocated as to $50,000 to maintain the Company's property in Nevada and the balance for general working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Photosat has recently completed an in-depth, advanced re-interpretation of the previously reported Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) satellite image study that outlined the specific alteration minerals associated with mineralization on Romios' Kinkaid property in Mineral County, Nevada.

This new work used proprietary Deep Learning Technology to differentiate the types of sericite associated with the known mineralized structures and then outlined the same signature on several major, previously unrecognized, linear alteration zones potentially associated with additional mineralized vein systems.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2024 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2717.

The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3rd to Wednesday, March 6th, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of September 18, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement with the sale of 4,266,699 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 5,975,033 working capital units (the "WC Units") for gross proceeds of $307,251.96 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per FT Warrant Share until October 27, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Discovers High-Grade Copper Boulder-Train With Assays up to 13.3% Cu and Possible Porphyry Type Alteration Nearby

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has discovered a train of mineralized boulders with high-grade copper +- gold values in an area adjacent to the Company's Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southern Nevada. Sixteen new claims have been staked to cover the probable source area of these boulders as well as six more claims over old workings at another site.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the Takla Nation for exploration activities associated with the Klow property in central British Columbia . The Agreement outlines a collaborative framework for FPX and Takla Nation to move forward responsibly with early-stage exploration, establishing important protocols for engagement, environmental protection, employment, training, and business opportunities.

"This Agreement underscores our commitment to engagement with Indigenous communities from the earliest stages of our exploration work," said Martin Turenne , President, CEO, and Director of FPX. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Takla Nation, guided by transparency, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development in Takla territory."

"The signing of this agreement marks an important step in strengthening our relationship with FPX. By establishing clear principles for engagement, this agreement ensures that our voices are heard from the earliest stages of exploration," commented Chief John French of Takla Nation. "We look forward to working collaboratively with FPX to protect our lands and ensure shared benefits for our community."

Background

The Klow Property is situated approximately 120 km northwest of Fort St. James and around 45 km north of FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. Portions of the Klow Property are accessible via an all-season public road which connects Fort St. James to Takla Landing . Like the Baptiste Nickel Project, the exploration target for the Klow property is nickel in the form of awaruite, a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral (Ni 3 Fe) hosted by serpentinized ultramafic rocks.

Exploration at the Klow Property has advanced in several stages since its initial evaluation. Between 2010 and 2012, FPX conducted geological mapping and rock sampling that delineated a large awaruite target area measuring approximately 1.5 by 1.0 kilometres, with encouraging surface grades. In 2012, a five-hole, 1,579-metre diamond drill program tested a portion of this target, with hole DH-4 intersecting 316 metres grading 0.10% nickel-in-alloy 1 from 10 metres downhole. In 2024, the Company re-analyzed 68 archived core samples from DH-4 using Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) methods, which confirmed strong correlation with historical nickel-in-alloy values and returned DTR nickel grades averaging 7–10% higher than the original nickel-in-alloy results. Also in 2024, FPX expanded the Klow mineral claims to 251 km 2 , covering mainly prospective ultramafic rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafite, host to mineralization at Baptiste.

As announced in May 2025 , FPX undertook a summer 2025 surface rock sampling program, 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). The Agreement with Takla Nation will enable planning and readiness for future exploration activities.

Klow Property Earn-In Agreement

As previously disclosed, FPX and JOGMEC have entered into an earn-in agreement (the " Klow Earn-In Agreement ") which provides JOGMEC the option to earn a beneficial interest in the Company's Klow Property in central British Columbia .

The key terms of the Klow Earn-in Agreement are as follows:

  • FPX grants to JOGMEC the option to earn a 60% beneficial interest in Klow by funding $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures by no later than March 31, 2027 (extended from a prior deadline of March 31, 2026 by mutual agreement of the parties)
  • Once JOGMEC has earned its 60% beneficial interest in Klow, the parties will thereafter fund exploration expenditures pro rata to their ownership interest
  • If either party's beneficial interest in Klow is diluted below 10%, that party's beneficial interest will be converted into a 1.5% NSR royalty over Klow, with the other party retaining a right to buy-back 1.0% of the NSR royalty for $3,500,000

Note 1: results were obtained by geochemical analysis and may not accurately represent Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel grades. DTR nickel values refer to the portion of the total contained nickel that is recovered from a magnetically separated fraction of the sample. Nickel-in-alloy results refer to nickel recovered by a selective geochemical leach which targets nickel contained in awaruite. While both methods measure nickel in awaruite, awaruite particle exposure and grain size influence each method slightly differently, therefore these results are not directly comparable.

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c9322.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) holds a portfolio of high-grade gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia, anchored by the flagship Hill End Gold Project. Together with the nearby Hargraves Gold Project, located 35 kilometres to the north, these assets form a district-scale position within the highly prospective Hill End - Hargraves corridor, which has historically produced more than four million ounces of gold.

The Company's priority during the year ended 30 June 2025 was advancing Hill End from development into production. This work culminated in the achievement of first gold in August 2025, marking Vertex's successful transition from explorer to producer. Hargraves provides additional exploration potential and the opportunity to establish a long-term satellite ore source, complementing production at Hill End and supporting the Company's vision of building a sustainable gold hub in the district.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X78F5UJ7



About Vertex Minerals Limited:

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX,OTC:VTXXF) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, (September 30, 2025): - TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has completed the onshore 350-line kilometer 2D seismic program on Block VIII, including the newly added area of Mussel Basin.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Entitlement Offer Booklet

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report