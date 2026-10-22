Rockwell Automation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results and Introduce Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Rockwell Automation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results and Introduce Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026 results as well as introduce fiscal 2027 guidance on Thursday, Nov. 5, before the market opens. The release will be posted on the Rockwell Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .

A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will be held at 7:30 a.m. CST on Nov. 5. This call will be audio webcast and accessible on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website. Presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the call.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing +1 585-542-9983 in the United States or +1 833-461-5787 toll-free. International dial-in numbers are available here . The Meeting ID is 697888635. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website through Dec. 7.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2026. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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