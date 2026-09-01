Rockwell Automation to Present at Morgan Stanley 14th Annual Laguna Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman & CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, will present at the Morgan Stanley 14th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Dana Point, California.
The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. PDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
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Investor Relations contact:
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com
Media contact:
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com