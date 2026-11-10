Rockwell Automation to Present at Baird's 2026 Global Industrial Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman & CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP, Software and Control, Matheus Bulho, will present at Baird's 2026 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.
The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:25 a.m. CST and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2026. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261110812791/en/
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com