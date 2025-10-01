Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) will host its annual investor meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 19, in conjunction with the company's Automation Fair® being held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

The public webcast portion of the meeting will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. CT with presentations by Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, and other senior leadership. The webcast will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. As of fiscal 2021, the firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. Intelligent devices contains its drives, sensors, and industrial components, software and control contains its information and network and security software, while lifecycle services contains its consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with Schlumberger.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024.

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies

Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with NVIDIA to supercharge the development of safer and smarter industrial AI mobile robots.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processes

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for mine hoists which operate much like industrial elevators that lower equipment into a mine shaft and lift minerals out.

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ).  Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mgl. 1

The flow test confirmed high lithium concentrations ranging from 77 to 148 mg/l within 3 zones targeted for future development within the Duperow beds ( Figure 2 ).
The Wymark C zone tested 147 to 148 mg/l from a 11.6 m thick zone with average porosity of 10.4%.
The Wymark E zone tested 101 to 106 mg/l from a 4.9 m thick zone with average porosity of 12.7%.
The Wymark B zone tested 77 mg/l from a 16.9m thick zone with average porosity of 13.8%.

