Rockwell Automation Announces Executive Leadership Team Role Transitions

Rockwell Automation Announces Executive Leadership Team Role Transitions

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced internal leadership transitions for its Global Sales & Marketing team and Intelligent Devices and Lifecycle Services operating segments. The following changes will be effective on October 1, 2026.

Tessa Myers, currently senior vice president, Intelligent Devices, will succeed Scott Genereux as senior vice president and Chief Revenue Officer. Genereux has announced his plan to retire from the company at the end of 2026. Myers has served in a variety of business unit and sales leadership roles, including as the leader of the North American sales organization. She brings a deep understanding of the company's markets, technologies, and our unmatched partner ecosystem.

"I thank Scott for leading our sales and marketing teams for more than five years, during a very eventful period in Rockwell's journey," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. "During Scott's leadership, we've substantially grown our customer value, and I'm confident that Tessa will help take our commercial organization to new heights."

Matt Fordenwalt, currently senior vice president, Lifecycle Services, will succeed Myers as senior vice president, Intelligent Devices. Since joining Rockwell in 2005 Fordenwalt has held global leadership roles in the company's Lifecycle Services and Information Technology organizations. He brings extensive experience working with customers around the world and a strong track record of delivering profitable growth.

Jordan Reynolds, currently vice president, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Autonomy, is being promoted to senior vice president and will succeed Fordenwalt as leader of the company's Lifecycle Services business segment. Since joining Rockwell in 2020 as part of the Kalypso acquisition, Reynolds has played a key role in advancing the company's AI strategy. He brings deep expertise in AI, professional services, and industrial applications. Reynolds will add new differentiation to Rockwell's offerings as we help customers accelerate digital transformation and improve their operational performance.

"These transitions reflect the strength and depth of our leadership team," said Moret. "The team includes a powerful mix of innovative thinking and proven execution that will accelerate our strategy to create the future of industrial operations. I'm confident in our ability to deliver long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareowners."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

Media contact:
Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

Investor Relations contact:
Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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