Rockland Resources Completes Expanded 5,300-Metre Drill Program at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 9, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to report the successful completion of its expanded 5,300-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District of Ontario. The program comprised 19 drill holes and represents the most comprehensive modern exploration program ever conducted on the Cole Gold Mines Property.
Figure 1 - Reduced to Pole (RTP) Total Magnetic Intensity, Drone Magnetic Survey, Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake, Ontario. Letters A-K denote drill pad locations.
The program, initially announced as a 3,000-metre campaign, was expanded to 5,300 metres to test additional targets on the Property and to follow-up on visual success in drilling one of the new target structures, the "GSL Zone". Visible gold ("VG") has been observed in a number of the 19 holes completed. Assay results remain pending for the program and the Company will report results as they are received. Check assays are also being completed where visible gold has been noted.
Confirmation and Depth Extension of the Cole Gold Mine System
Drilling at the historic Cole Gold Mine has confirmed the presence of the gold-mineralized vein system at multiple depths and orientations, consistent with the style of gold mineralization characteristic of the Red Lake district. VG has been intersected in drill holes testing the system both within and below the existing historic workings, confirming that mineralization continues well beneath previously developed levels and remains open at depth.
Gold mineralization is hosted within deformed quartz veins, veinlets and stockwork zones cross-cutting broad intervals of intense silicification within alteration envelopes interpreted that often extend over widths in excess of 10's of metres in select holes. The system has now been drill-tested to greater depths than at any point in the property's history and remains open for further extension.
Gold deposits in the Red Lake district - including the nearby Madsen mine and the Red Lake Complex - are known to extend to depths of 1,200 metres and beyond. The Cole Gold Mine system is interpreted to have comparable depth potential.
Rheological Contact Zones and New Gold-Bearing Vein Systems
A key objective of the expanded program was to systematically test the rheological contact between ultramafic and felsic rock packages across the property. This structural setting - the interface between rocks of contrasting mechanical properties - is recognized as a primary gold-trapping environment in the Red Lake district, and the Company's geologic model identified multiple untested segments of this contact on the Cole property.
Drill holes targeting this contact have returned positive results at every tested location where the contact was intersected, including VG occurrences. New vein systems have been identified during the program, several of which had not been previously documented on the property. These vein systems are associated with broader alteration systems that, in select intervals, appear to have substantial widths.
These discoveries extend the known footprint of gold mineralization on the Cole property considerably beyond the historic mine area, demonstrating that the Cole Gold Mines Project has the potential to host a larger and more complex gold system than previously recognized.
Airborne Magnetics Defines Large Dome-Style Target
Concurrent with the drill program, the Company completed a drone magnetic survey over the Cole property and the adjacent lake area in an effort to better define geological units including beneath the covered lake environment (see Figure 1).
Based on the results, the Company's geologists interpret a complex fold/fault system proximal to a prominent magnetic low that could be consistent with a substantial diorite intrusion. Such intrusions are interpreted to have been disruptive to the pre-existing D2 structural framework and are considered capable of remobilizing gold from established gold-bearing structures, reconcentrating it along dilation zones and conjugate fault systems with potentially elevated grades.
This interpretation - combining the interpreted 4.5-kilometre-long structural corridor already demonstrated to carry gold, newly identified alteration systems, and the magnetic dome signature - supports a model of the potential for a large, structurally complex gold system organized around a dome-style intrusive architecture. The Company considers this geological setting to be highly prospective for gold mineralization and a priority for follow-up exploration.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
All drill core samples are being processed under a rigorous QA/QC program. Standard fire assay analysis is being conducted at 30 g/t Au. Samples that meet criteria for further analysis - including those containing visible gold and those returning 5 g/t Au or greater - are submitted for metallic sieve analysis, 50 g/t fire assay, and a four-acid digest to ensure comprehensive characterization of gold distribution. The Company will report assay results as they are received.
Management Commentary
"What this program has returned is extraordinary - not just in terms of the visible gold we have observed in drilling, but in what it tells us about the scale and complexity of the system at Cole. We set out to confirm gold at the Cole mine, test the rheological contact, and follow up on our high-grade surface samples. We accomplished all three. Importantly, we have identified new veins, broader alteration systems than we knew existed, and now a compelling dome-style target defined by airborne magnetics that points to a structurally complex, potentially district-scale gold system. Cole Gold Mines sits in one of the most prolific gold districts on Earth, and we believe we have only scratched the surface of what this property holds. We look forward to reporting assay results as they are received."
- Mr. Mike England, Chief Executive Officer, Rockland Resources Ltd.
Qualified Person:
Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release were reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo., who serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 as well as a consultant to Rockland Resources.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
We seek Safe Harbor.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).
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