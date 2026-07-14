Rockland Reports 79.9 G/T Gold Near Surface And Confirms New Gold Zone 1.1 Kilometres From The Historic Cole Mine, Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)
First drilling of the historically mapped Vein 15 structure intersects gold in all three holes, with approximately 775 metres of mapped strike remaining untested
Vancouver, British Columbia, July 14th, 2026 TheNewswire Rockland Resources Ltd. (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) (the "Company" or "Rockland") is pleased to report assay results from 19 holes completed during the 5,632.5-metre RL-COLE-26 winter drill program at its 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.
The program returned significant gold values in 12 of 19 holes with new results including 79.9 g/t Au over 0.50 metres near surface in RR-26-08, a new drill-confirmed gold zone at Greg Smith Lake approximately 1.1 kilometres southwest of the historic mine, and gold mineralization in all three holes completed during the first drill test of the historically mapped Vein 15 quartz structure.
The three Vein 15 holes were drilled from two target areas approximately 225 metres apart along the approximately 1,000-metre mapped structure. Approximately 775 metres of mapped strike remains untested by the current drill program.
Fifty-four selected samples remain pending screened metallic fire-assay analysis. These include intervals containing logged visible gold or other indications of coarse gold. Material results from the pending analyses will be reported when received.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
• RR-26-08 intersected 79.9 g/t Au over 0.50 metres from 23.65 metres downhole. Screened metallic fire assay of the same sample returned 36.9 g/t Au, reflecting the variability associated with coarse gold mineralization.
• The first drilling of the historically mapped Vein 15 structure intersected gold in all three holes completed from two target areas approximately 225 metres apart. The westernmost hole, RR-26-15, intersected 11.30 g/t Au over 1.85 metres from 39.0 metres downhole and a second interval grading 6.23 g/t Au over 1.61 metres from 150.39 metres downhole.
• First-pass drilling at the Greg Smith Lake Zone intersected 6.57 g/t Au over 2.50 metres in RR-26-09, including 10.71 g/t Au over 1.50 metres.
• Previously reported results from the historic mine area include 279.00 g/t Au over 0.50 metres and 16.89 g/t Au over 4.00 metres in RR-26-02, and 113.00 g/t Au over 0.50 metres in RR-26-03.
VEIN 15: FIRST DRILL TEST CONFIRMS GOLD-BEARING MINERALIZATION
Vein 15 is a historically mapped surface quartz vein or vein structure interpreted to extend for approximately 1,000 metres. Prior to the RL-COLE-26 program, Vein 15 had not been drill tested and no reliable historic assay information was available to establish whether the mapped structure contained elevated gold mineralization. Three holes were completed from two drill pads located approximately 225 metres apart along the mapped structure. All three holes intersected gold mineralization.
The drilling confirms that Vein 15 and its associated altered and structurally prepared corridors carry gold within the tested area. Approximately 775 metres of the mapped structure remains untested, providing a substantial area for follow-up exploration.
Additional drilling will be required to establish the orientation, continuity and true width of the mineralized zones and to determine whether mineralization continues through the untested portions of the mapped structure.
EASTERN VEIN 15 TARGET
RR-26-07 and RR-26-08 tested the eastern Vein 15 area from Pad G. RR-26-08 intersected 79.9 g/t Au over 0.50 metres from 23.65 to 24.15 metres downhole, at approximately 20 metres vertical depth. Screened metallic fire assay of the same sample returned 36.9 g/t Au. The difference between the original fire-assay and screened-metallic results is consistent with the irregular distribution of coarse gold within the sample.
Using the screened-metallic result, the high-grade sample forms part of a broader mineralized envelope grading 3.1 g/t Au over 6.85 metres, including 19.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre.
The interval contains logged pyrite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite and occurs within a broader zone of silica-sericite alteration, quartz veining and anomalous gold mineralization.
Nearby hole RR-26-07 intersected 8.11 g/t Au over 0.25 metres from 54.29 metres downhole. Screened metallic analysis of the same sample returned 5.25 g/t Au.
The hole encountered a broad silica-sericite-altered and sulphide-bearing andesite sequence. Scheelite was also logged near the principal gold interval.
WESTERN VEIN 15 TARGET
RR-26-15 tested the western portion of Vein 15, intersecting several separate gold-bearing intervals from shallow depth to near the bottom of the 500-metre hole.
Highlight Results include:
• 11.30 g/t Au over 1.85 metres from 39.0 metres downhole, consisting of 9.77 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 13.1 g/t Au over 0.85 metres;
• 6.23 g/t Au over 1.61 metres from 150.39 metres downhole, consisting of 1.27 g/t Au over 0.65 metres and 9.59 g/t Au over 0.96 metres;
These intersections support a developing interpretation that competency contrasts and associated structures along selected lithological contacts influenced quartz veining, alteration and gold deposition in the western Vein 15 area.
The upper high-grade samples in RR-26-15 remain pending screened metallic fire-assay analysis.
GREG SMITH LAKE ZONE: NEW BEDROCK GOLD DISCOVERY
The Greg Smith Lake Zone was identified by Rockland prospectors in 2025 along the shore of Greg Smith Lake, approximately 1.1 kilometres southwest of the historic Cole mineshaft.
Previously reported selective surface grab samples from the area returned values of 111 g/t Au and 145 g/t Au. The RL-COLE-26 program provided the first drill test of the target.
RR-26-09 intersected 6.57 g/t Au over 2.50 metres from 110.0 metres downhole, including 10.71 g/t Au over 1.50 metres from 111.0 metres. The mineralized interval is hosted by a quartz vein within andesite and confirms that significant gold mineralization continues into bedrock beneath the surface discovery area.
The discovery expands the known distribution of significant gold mineralization across more than one kilometre of the Cole property.
HISTORIC MINE AREA
Seven holes tested the area surrounding the historic Cole mineshaft and underground workings.
Previously reported results include:
• RR-26-02: 279.00 g/t Au over 0.50 metres;
• RR-26-02: 16.89 g/t Au over 4.00 metres; and
• RR-26-03: 113.00 g/t Au over 0.50 metres.
Additional results include:
• RR-26-01: 1.95 g/t Au over 2.55 metres from 82.2 metres downhole;
• RR-26-04: 0.67 g/t Au over 1.50 metres from 87.0 metres downhole;
• RR-26-05: 7.45 g/t Au over 0.47 metres from 219.94 metres downhole;
• RR-26-06: 5.92 g/t Au over 0.70 metres from 169.0 metres downhole;
• RR-26-06: 6.42 g/t Au over 0.50 metres from 224.65 metres downhole; and
• RR-26-11: 0.65 g/t Au over 7.05 metres from 216.3 metres downhole.
The drilling extends known gold mineralization below and beyond the immediate area of the historic workings and identifies additional targets for follow-up drilling.
DEVELOPING GEOLOGICAL MODEL
Detailed logging from the RL-COLE-26 program indicates that gold mineralization occurs in several related geological settings.
At western Vein 15, multiple high-grade intervals occur directly across contacts between felsic volcanic or felsite rocks and mafic dykes.
At eastern Vein 15, near-surface high-grade gold occurs within an altered and quartz-veined andesite sequence immediately below an ultramafic-gabbro-andesite transition.
At Greg Smith Lake, the principal gold interval is hosted by a quartz vein within andesite.
In the deeper regional holes, gold was intersected near selected contact and structural zones, while several holes drilled primarily through intrusive or ultramafic interiors returned limited or no significant mineralization.
The results support a developing model in which gold deposition was influenced by a combination of:
• structural preparation;
• quartz veining;
• silica-sericite alteration;
• sulphide mineralization;
• competency contrasts between adjacent rock units; and
• selected lithological contacts.
The current program has not demonstrated that all mapped contacts are mineralized. Additional geological modelling, surface work and drilling will be required to rank individual contacts and determine which structural corridors have meaningful continuity.
Scheelite was logged in varying amounts throughout the drill program, commonly within altered or veined intervals. Further geological and geochemical work is required to determine whether tungsten-bearing alteration has a consistent spatial or genetic relationship with gold mineralization.
"Drilling has now confirmed significant gold mineralization across several target areas at Cole," said Mike England, CEO and Director of Rockland Resources. "The first drilling of the historically mapped Vein 15 structure intersected gold in all three holes from two target areas approximately 225 metres apart and our program confirmed a new high-grade bedrock gold zone at Greg Smith Lake."
DRILL HOLE SUMMARY
Reported widths are downhole lengths. True widths cannot currently be calculated.
Composite intervals were calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and a maximum of 2.0 metres of internal dilution unless otherwise indicated.
NSV means no significant values.
PR means previously reported on June 8 or June 25, 2026.
|
Hole
|
Pad
|
Target
|
Azimuth / Dip
|
EOH
|
Selected result
|
RR-26-01
|
A-1
|
Mineshaft
|
200° / -47°
|
168.0 m
|
1.95 g/t Au over 2.55 m from 82.2 m
|
RR-26-02
|
A-2
|
Mineshaft
|
211° / -65°
|
186.0 m
|
279.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 16.89 g/t Au over 4.00 m (PR)
|
RR-26-03
|
C-1
|
Mineshaft
|
200° / -65°
|
240.0 m
|
113.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m (PR)
|
RR-26-04
|
A-3
|
Mineshaft east limit
|
132° / -50°
|
141.5 m
|
0.67 g/t Au over 1.50 m from 87.0 m
|
RR-26-05
|
C-2
|
Mineshaft
|
176° / -80°
|
231.0 m
|
7.45 g/t Au over 0.47 m from 219.94 m
|
RR-26-06
|
D-1
|
Mineshaft East
|
200° / -60°
|
249.0 m
|
5.92 g/t Au over 0.70 m from 169.0 m; 6.42 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 224.65 m
|
RR-26-07
|
G-1
|
Vein 15 East
|
240° / -47°
|
102.0 m
|
8.11 g/t Au over 0.25 m from 54.29 m; screened metallic result of 5.25 g/t Au
|
RR-26-08
|
G-2
|
Vein 15 East
|
240° / -60°
|
252.0 m
|
79.9 g/t Au over 0.50 m by fire assay and 36.9 g/t Au by screened metallic analysis from 23.65 m
|
RR-26-09
|
L-1
|
Greg Smith Lake Zone
|
315° / -45°
|
201.0 m
|
6.57 g/t Au over 2.50 m from 110.0 m, including 10.71 g/t Au over 1.50 m
|
RR-26-10
|
L-2
|
Greg Smith Lake Zone
|
315° / -60°
|
207.0 m
|
NSV
|
RR-26-11
|
C-3
|
Mineshaft
|
254° / -70°
|
240.0 m
|
0.65 g/t Au over 7.05 m from 216.3 m
|
RR-26-12
|
L-4
|
GSL / northeast contact
|
54° / -45°
|
500.0 m
|
NSV
|
RR-26-13
|
N-1
|
Northwest contact
|
162° / -45°
|
507.0 m
|
5.89 g/t Au over 0.30 m from 18.53 m
|
RR-26-14
|
O-1
|
South-limb contact
|
146° / -45°
|
501.0 m
|
1.35 g/t Au over 0.74 m from 468.2 m
|
RR-26-15
|
Q-1
|
Vein 15 West / contact
|
153° / -45°
|
500.0 m
|
11.30 g/t Au over 1.85 m from 39.0 m
|
RR-26-16
|
M-1
|
Intrusive core
|
156° / -45°
|
501.0 m
|
NSV
|
RR-26-17
|
P-1
|
South-limb contact
|
145° / -45°
|
495.0 m
|
0.999 g/t Au over 0.85 m from 36.55 m
|
RR-26-18
|
L-3
|
Greg Smith Lake Zone
|
360° / -45°
|
189.0 m
|
0.737 g/t Au over 0.40 m from 59.25 m
|
RR-26-19
|
F-1
|
Historic Hole 12 area
|
160° / -60°
|
222.0 m
|
0.52 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 18.0 m
PENDING SCREENED METALLIC ANALYSES
Fifty-four selected samples remain pending screened metallic fire-assay analysis.
The pending samples include intervals containing logged visible gold, elevated original fire-assay results or other indications of coarse gold.
Pending analyses include selected samples from RR-26-03, RR-26-09, RR-26-12, RR-26-13, RR-26-14, RR-26-15, RR-26-18 and RR-26-19.
The pending work includes a logged visible-gold interval at approximately 354 metres downhole in RR-26-15.
Material results will be disclosed when received and reviewed.
SAMPLING, ANALYSIS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE
NQ drill core was transported to and logged and sampled at the Company's secure core-processing facility.
Core selected for analysis was cut in half, with one half submitted for analysis and the remaining half retained for reference.
Samples were analysed by Activation Laboratories using fire assay with an atomic-absorption finish. Samples exceeding the upper analytical limit were reanalysed using a gravimetric finish.
Intervals containing logged visible gold or indications of coarse gold were selected for screened metallic fire assay using the 1A4 method.
Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals.
Quality-assurance and quality-control results reviewed to date were within acceptable limits.
Surface grab samples referred to in this release are selective samples and may not be representative of the overall grade, width or continuity of mineralization on the property.
NEXT STEPS
Rockland is reviewing the initial winter drill results, detailed geological logs and pending screened metallic analyses to refine targets for the next phase of exploration. Details of the next exploration program will be announced separately.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M.Sc., P.Geo., a consultant to Rockland Resources and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Reported widths are downhole lengths. True widths cannot be calculated with the information currently available.
Historic information dating from the 1930s has not been independently verified by the Qualified Person and is included for geological context only.
ABOUT Rockland Resources LTD.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The Company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
CONTACT
Mike England
CEO & Director
Rockland Resources Ltd.
604-683-6995
info@rocklandresources.com
www.rocklandresources.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.
Forward-looking statements in this release include statements concerning the interpretation of drill and exploration results, the possible continuity, orientation and geometry of mineralized zones, the significance of geological contacts and structural corridors, pending screened metallic analyses, prospective exploration targets and future exploration and drilling programs.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this release but are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.
These risks include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in mineral exploration, geological interpretation, laboratory analysis, commodity prices, access, financing, permitting, environmental matters and the availability of personnel and equipment.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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