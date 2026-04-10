Rockland Arranges Financing

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 10, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) announces it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 4.1 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.30 per share. Net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Corporation's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario and for general working capital purposes. The company will make a provision for an overallotment option (greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 20 per cent additional units beyond the number of units in this private placement.

The Company further announces it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 2.23 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.27 per FT Share (the "FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each flow-through unit is comprised of one common share of the company issued on a flow-through basis and one-quarter of one common share purchase warrant issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each whole warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of RKL at a price of $0.33 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the offering. The flow-through shares will qualify as flow-through shares (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and Section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). The company will make a provision for an overallotment option (greenshoe) to allow a purchase of up to 20 per cent additional units beyond the number of units in this private placement.

The FT shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to advance the Company's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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