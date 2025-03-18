RocketBoots (ASX:ROC)

RocketBoots: Superpowers for In-person Service Businesses Using AI


RocketBoots (ASX:ROC) presents a compelling high-growth investment opportunity with its AI-driven, scalable SaaS model, targeting a $2.4 billion+ market across retail and banking. Backed by strong enterprise adoption, a robust pipeline of customer sites, and a track record of delivering proven cost-saving solutions, ROC is primed for global expansion and sustained recurring revenue growth.

Since its inception in 2004 as an internet application consultancy, RocketBoots has evolved into a leader in AI-powered software, helping businesses enhance operations and elevate customer experiences. The company delivers proprietary solutions that drive measurable impact. Its technology addresses key business challenges—reducing operational costs, preventing self-checkout losses and staff fraud—while simultaneously improving service quality, increasing sales, and strengthening customer loyalty.

RocketBoots' key technology

RocketBoots offers a unique, all-in-one software platform for loss prevention, workforce management, and customer experience optimization. Its advanced technology empowers retailers to detect potential theft and identify staff fraud at registers.

Company Highlights

  • Mission: RocketBoots empowers global retail and banking giants to slash operating expenses and losses while boosting service, sales and customer loyalty.
  • Proven Tech: Validated internationally by top retailers and banks, RocketBoots’ AI-powered software delivers a strong ROI and fuels long-term customer retention. Demand is proven.
  • The Advantage: The company’s flagship platform uniquely unifies loss prevention, workforce management, and customer experience — a game-changer for integrated store and branch operations.
  • Expert team: Led by seasoned executives and AI specialists, RocketBoots has a strong track record of delivering its cutting-edge computer vision and machine learning software internationally.
  • Scale Without Limits: The company’s hybrid cloud/on-prem architecture enables rapid scaling across thousands of locations without massive infrastructure investment or staffing increases.
  • Explosive Growth Potential: With a more than 35,000-site global enterprise pipeline and nine international trials already completed or nearing completion (including multinational retailers), RocketBoots is primed for global expansion.
  • Massive Market: The more than $2.4 billion addressable market (just retail grocery and branch banking in current territories) is only the beginning. The company is eyeing adjacent sectors, new geographies, and expanding its software portfolio.

RocketBoots
RocketBoots

RocketBoots


Superpowers for in-person service businesses using AI

