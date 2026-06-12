Rock Tech Lithium Shares Begin Trading on Xetra in Germany

Rock Tech Lithium Shares Begin Trading on Xetra in Germany

  • Strengthening presence in global capital markets with combination of listing in Canada and planned trading on NASDAQ
  • Rock Tech broadens its institutional investor base and enhances liquidity

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce the start of trading of Rock Tech shares on Xetra, the electronic system of Deutsche Börse AG in Germany (WKN: A1XF0V, ISIN: CA77273P02017, Ticker-Symbol: RCK). mwb Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, as designated sponsor, will handle the trading of Rock Tech's shares with immediate effect and therefore contribute to increased liquidity and a higher turnover.

Rock Tech Lithium Logo

Rock Tech's CEO, Mirco Wojnarowicz, commented: "Trading on Xetra is an important step in strengthening our presence in global capital markets and expanding our reach among institutional investors. Together with our Canadian listing and planned NASDAQ listing, this step strengthens our profile on both sides of the Atlantic and supports our strategy of increasing engagement with institutional investors. By joining the most recognized and highly efficient platform for German and European investors to access our shares, we expect to broaden our institutional investor base, enhance liquidity, and support more transparent price discovery for the benefit of all shareholders."

While Rock Tech's shares have already been available to German retail investors through venues such as Tradegate and Frankfurt, Rock Tech recognizes Xetra as being Deutsche Börse's primary electronic trading platform and the reference market used by most German institutional investors. As a result, a Xetra listing broadens Rock Tech's potential investor base by making Rock Tech accessible to a wider range of institutional investors that are typically restricted to trading on regulated and highly liquid exchanges.

This is not a new primary listing and does not change Rock Tech's status as a Canadian issuer. Rock Tech will continue to be governed by Canadian securities regulations and reporting requirements.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz
CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH
Rock Tech is powering the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium – supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium hydroxide converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a strategic project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local First Nations communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining the Company's intentions to pursue a potential dual‑listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market; the Company's eligibility to utilize the MJDS; the anticipated use of a U.S. registration statement on Form F‑10 in connection with any such potential listing, the Company's ability to access the capital markets from time to time; the expected benefits of the Xetra and of a potential Nasdaq listing, including enhanced visibility, liquidity and institutional investor participation; the advancement, development and timing of the Company's projects; and the Company's overall business strategy, plans, objectives and outlook. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, as of the date of this news release: Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the accuracy and completeness of the Company's disclosure provided to securities regulators; the Company's continued satisfaction of eligibility requirements under the MJDS; the ability of the Company to file and have declared effective a registration statement on Form F‑10; the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including approvals from the SEC and Nasdaq; the absence of material adverse regulatory, legal or market developments; continued access to the capital markets on reasonable terms; and the Company's ability to advance its projects and business strategy in accordance with current plans and expectations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the risk that the Company may not obtain the required regulatory or exchange approvals to complete a Nasdaq listing; delays in regulatory review processes; changes in applicable securities laws or stock exchange requirements; market conditions and volatility; liquidity and financing risks; commodity price fluctuations; operational and development risks associated with the Company's projects; and general economic and business conditions. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

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