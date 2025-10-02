Rock Tech and ArcelorMittal Agree on Cooperation to Strengthen Regional Industrial Competence

  • Rock Tech Guben GmbH and ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt GmbH have signed a letter of intent to intensify regional synergies in industry in East Brandenburg.
  • The main focus lies on joint efforts in securing and qualifying skilled workers as well as collaboration in laboratory services and quality assurance.
  • Further cooperation areas are being evaluated by both companies, including local services and rail logistics at the Guben site.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK,OTC:RCKTF) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Rock Tech Guben GmbH and ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt GmbH have signed a letter of intent with the aim to identify and promote regional synergies in the industry. The aim of the cooperation is to further strengthen the competitiveness and innovative power of the industrial location Brandenburg.

The agreement focuses on two key areas:

  1. Security of Skilled Workforce and Qualification:

    Rock Tech and ArcelorMittal, together with the Qualification Center for Business (QCW), are examining closer cooperation on training and qualifying skilled workers. Planned measures include the development of joint training models and the use of the practice center in Eisenhüttenstadt for specific qualifications, such as welding certificates or forklift licenses. The objective is to actively counteract regional skilled labor shortages and create employment perspectives in the region.

  2. Quality Assurance and Laboratory Services:

    Cooperation with the Research and Quality Center (FQZ) in the areas of laboratory services and quality assurance in heavy industry is being evaluated. This aims to help maintain and further develop the high-quality standards in production.

Beyond these, additional opportunities for cooperation are being explored, such as:

  • Networking of services to strengthen a local service landscape
  • Exchange in recycling and further use of by-products from production
  • Examination of joint solutions in rail logistics and shunting services at the Guben location

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

With this initiative, both companies underline their commitment to the sustainable development of the East Brandenburg region. The partnership is intended to increase local industrial value creation, foster innovation, and further develop the region as an attractive site for industry and employees.

"The cooperation with ArcelorMittal Eisenhüttenstadt is an important step for us to secure the skilled workers needed for our converter right on site. Thus, the cooperation also represents a clear commitment to the region, which has long been considered structurally weak. With ArcelorMittal as a traditional partner, we are very confident to set the right impulses for sustainable development and industrial strength in East Brandenburg," said Henrik Wende , Managing Director of Rock Tech Guben GmbH.

Steffen Lüdemann, Managing Director and Site Manager of Arcelor Mittal Eisenhüttenstadt: "We have long been an integral part of the region. Cooperating with Rock Tech, we can now make an additional contribution to strengthening East Brandenburg as a modern industrial location with qualified skilled workers. Moreover, we can mutually benefit from each other's professional expertise and further improve our already high standards."

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium – supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium hydroxide converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 36,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a strategic project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada , Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local First Nations communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

For further information:

Kerstin Wedemann , Chief Legal & Corporate Officer - info@rocktechlithium.com ; +49 2102 894 1122
Rock Tech Lithium Inc., 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4 CA

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe , among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India . ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2024 generated revenues of $62.4 billion , produced 57.9 million metric tonnes of crude steel and, 42.4 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona , Bilbao , Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For further information: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact: Arne Langner , arne.langner@arcelormittal.com ; +49 30 75445-550

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the further negotiations and results thereof with ArcelorMittal; discussions with strategic and financial investors to explore potential opportunities for investments directly at the project level, including the Company's converter projects in Germany and Canada and the Georgia Lake Project; and Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the outcome of the negotiations with ArcelorMittal; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium

