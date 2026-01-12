Roblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 5, 2026

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST the same day.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com . An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique experiences. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com .

© 2026 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jaime Morris
Head of Investor Relations
Investors: ir@roblox.com

Media Contact:
Stefanie Notaney
Senior Director, Financial and Corporate Communications
Press: press@roblox.com

