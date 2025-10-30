Roblox Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials containing its third quarter 2025 financial and operational results and fourth quarter and updated full year 2025 guidance today on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com .

Earnings Q&A Session

Roblox will host a live Q&A session to answer questions regarding its third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be open to the public at ir.roblox.com or by clicking here .

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique experiences. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2025 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Stefanie Notaney
Roblox Corporate Communications
press@roblox.com

Roblox Corporation Class ARBLX:USNYSE:RBLX:US
RBLX:US
Roblox

