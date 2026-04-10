Roblox Announces Roblox Plus, a New Subscription Plan Offering Exclusive Platform Benefits

Launching April 30, Roblox Plus Provides Value for Players and Recurring Revenue for Creators
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) today announced Roblox Plus, a new subscription plan designed to deliver more value to its users. Available globally starting April 30, 2026, for $4.99 USD per month, Roblox Plus offers discounts on purchases of in-game and avatar items as well as exclusive platform benefits. Roblox will cover these discounts, so that creators continue to make the same amount per item and can earn even more, as subscribers have the ability to spread the same number of Robux across more purchases. Roblox Plus will also benefit creators directly through expanded monetization opportunities.
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"We're always looking for new ways to deliver value to our global community," said Enrico D'Angelo, Chief Business Officer at Roblox. "Roblox Plus is designed to reward our most engaged users while ensuring that creators continue to benefit as the platform grows. Through discounts on purchases and exclusive platform benefits, Roblox Plus helps our users stretch their Robux further while directly supporting the creators who make Roblox possible."
New Benefits for Everyday Play
Roblox Plus offers a set of features aimed at making the Roblox experience more rewarding:
- Smarter Way to Spend: Subscribers receive a 10% discount on in-game purchases, avatar items, and more. This increases to a 20% discount in the third consecutive month onward as a subscriber, rewarding continued membership.
- Choose Who to Play With: Subscribers can choose who they play with through free and unlimited private servers across all supported games, while creators continue to earn.
- Robux Transfers: Subscribers can send Robux to other users on the platform with no transaction fee. To help keep transfers safe, a parent or caregiver approval is required every time a user age 18 or younger sends or receives Robux. Users ages 18+ must be age-checked before they can send or receive Robux.
- Marketplace Benefits: Subscribers can trade and resell, as well as publish and sell avatar items, unlocking more ways to participate in the Roblox Marketplace .
Subscribers will also receive a distinct badge on their profiles, with additional features and benefits planned following launch. Subsequent to the rollout, Roblox will add the ability for Roblox Plus subscribers to include recurring monthly Robux as a part of their subscription. This offers subscribers a convenient way to pay once for both Roblox Plus and monthly Robux.
Supporting Creators Across the Platform
Roblox Plus is designed to benefit creators alongside users. Creators will have access to new earnings opportunities tied to Plus:
- Subscriber Purchases: When subscribers receive a discount on in-game items, avatars, and more, this discount is covered by Roblox. This means creators will continue to earn the same amount they do today on any individual purchase, and they can earn even more as subscribers have the ability to spread the same number of Robux across more purchases.
- Paid Private Servers: Eligible creators can be rewarded when Plus subscribers spend meaningful time on a creator's paid private server.
- Bonus Robux: Creators can implement a new API that enables users to subscribe to Roblox Plus in their game, earning Robux per month for each new subscriber acquired through their game, for up to three months.
These updates are designed to support recurring revenue streams for creators who are growing their teams and building businesses on the platform.
Subscription Updates
With the introduction of Roblox Plus, Roblox will make the following updates to its existing Roblox Premium subscription:
- Roblox will no longer offer new sign-ups for Roblox Premium.
- Existing Premium members can continue their membership and will receive a one-month trial of Roblox Plus that they can stack on top of their existing subscription.
- Beginning May 30, certain Premium benefits, including the 10% bonus on additional Robux purchases and Premium profile badge, will be discontinued.
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About Roblox
Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique games. Roblox's vision is to reimagine the way people come together—in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, Roblox is building an innovative company that, together with the community, has the ability to strengthen the social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.Roblox.com .
Roblox and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2026 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.
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